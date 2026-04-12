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Home > Lifestyle News > Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

The launch comes at a perfect time, as jewellery shopping sees a surge in demand ahead of the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya. This makes it an ideal opportunity for customers to take advantage of Regal Jewellers’ wholesale pricing and exclusive inaugural offers.

Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers' Showrooms
Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers' Showrooms

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 12, 2026 11:37:16 IST

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Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

The launch comes at a perfect time, as jewellery shopping sees a surge in demand ahead of the wedding season and Akshaya Tritiya. This makes it an ideal opportunity for customers to take advantage of Regal Jewellers’ wholesale pricing and exclusive inaugural offers.

The grand opening of the two new stores received an overwhelming response, with customers arriving in large numbers to explore an extensive range of gold and diamond collections. The impressive turnout highlights the growing trust and strong connection Regal Jewellers continues to build with families across Bengaluru.

Marking a significant milestone, Bengaluru’s only wholesale jeweller, Regal Jewellers, unveiled its new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. The stores were officially inaugurated by acclaimed actor Rishab Shetty on April 10, 2026.

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Speaking at the event, Rishab Shetty said, “It was a pleasure to be part of the grand inauguration of Regal Jewellers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. It’s good to see the kind of trust and connection the brand has established with the people of Karnataka. Wishing the team continued success as they expand across Karnataka.” 

The opening of the new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout builds on the success of Regal Jewellers’ existing outlets in Kammanahalli, Malleshwaram, and Marathahalli, further expanding the brand’s footprint in Bengaluru. The brand is also gearing up to launch its upcoming showroom in R R Nagar soon.

Speaking on the occassion, Vibin Shivdas, MD & CEO of Regal Jewellers, said,“We thank Sri Rishab Shetty for being part of this celebration, and the people of Karnataka for their continued trust and support. The strong response to our new showrooms motivates us to expand further and bring the Regal Jewellers experience to more families across Bengaluru.”

Founded in 1978, Regal Jewellers has earned a strong reputation for trust, quality, and accessibility, driven by its wholesale pricing model. With the addition of its new showrooms in Jayanagar and HSR Layout, the brand is further expanding its footprint in Bengaluru, with plans to grow across more key neighbourhoods in the near future.

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Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

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Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout
Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout
Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout
Ahead Of Akshaya Tritiya, Actor Rishab Shetty Inaugurated Regal Jewellers’ Showrooms Boosting Presence In Jayanagar And HSR layout

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