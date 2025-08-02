Home > Lifestyle > Am I Enough? Social Media and the Silent Struggle of Young Women

Social media deeply impacts young women's self-image, confidence, and mental health. While it can create harmful comparisons and identity pressure, it also fosters community, healing, and empowerment when used mindfully. The key is to curate what uplifts and supports your growth.

The Hidden Effects of Social Media on Young Women
Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 17:34:13 IST

Let’s be honest — social media plays a significant role in our daily lives. We browse when we’re uninterested, we upload when we’re confident, we share spontaneous moments, and yes… occasionally we overthink things. At first glance, it appears quite innocuous. However, when you pause and reflect on it, it genuinely begins to influence our self-perception.

We are repeatedly bombarded with images of “ideal” physiques, immaculate skin, high-end outfits, and influencers who seem to have their entire lives in order. Even when we realize it’s all refined and organized, it still confuses us. The comparisons subtly arise, yet they are constantly present. You find yourself wondering, “Why don’t I resemble that?” or “Am I really doing enough with my life?”



It’s not solely about appearances. Social media can distort our understanding of our identity. There’s a constant pressure to be cool, relatable, and always “on.” Eventually, you begin to notice an odd separation between your digital persona and your real self. To be truthful? It’s tiring.

Women, Wellness, and the Web: Using Social Media to Uplift, Not Undermine

Nonetheless, it’s not only something that is fully negative. Social media has also started real conversations regarding body image, mental health, and the empowerment of women supporting each other. Looking at someone at a social media platform talking about their journey regarding mental health, physical health, traumas etc. For instance, “Okay, I’m not alone in dealing with this.”

The most important part is understanding what makes you feel better and pushes you to a better version of yourself . Surround yourself with individuals who boost your self-esteem, follow the people who tell you how to become a better version of yourself rather than the ones who don’t. Silence or stop following those who do not. And always keep in mind: your value isn’t connected to likes, views, or another person’s moments of success.

Social media is here to stay. However, with some awareness, we can discover how to utilize it in a manner that truly benefits us  not against us.

