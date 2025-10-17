Apple TV+ to get Formula 1 in the US as part of major streaming deal

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 21:44:11 IST

Los Angeles (dpa) – Apple is making a major move into Formula 1, securing exclusive broadcast rights for the United States starting next year. The five-year deal will see Apple TV+ stream all Formula 1 sessions, including free practice, qualifying, sprint races and Grand Prix events. For Apple TV+ subscribers, there will be no additional costs for accessing Formula 1 content, at least initially. Selected races and sessions will also be available for free via the Apple TV+ app, though there is no confirmation of which events. The deal, reportedly worth $150 million annually, amounts to a total of $750 million over five years, nearly doubling the $80 million per year paid by the current rights holder, ESPN. Formula 1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali described the partnership as an "incredibly exciting" opportunity to expand the sport's presence in the US. The announcement comes as Formula 1 continues to grow its footprint in the US, with three Grand Prix races already on the calendar and Cadillac set to join Haas as the second US-based team next year. Apple's involvement in Formula 1 extends beyond broadcasting. The tech giant recently released the blockbuster film "F1 – The Movie", starring Brad Pitt and co-produced by record world champion Lewis Hamilton. The film grossed nearly $630 million globally, further cementing Apple's commitment to the sport. The deal was announced just hours before the US Grand Prix weekend kicked off in Austin, Texas, signaling Apple's intent to make a significant impact on the sport's future in the United States. The following information is not intended for publication dpa jmx yyzz n1 hc coh

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

