Can Common Napping Habits Lead To Higher Death Risks? Here’s How It Is Affecting Your Health

A major sleep journal study by Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital found that over 86,000 adults had irregular napping patterns affecting their health, which causes them cardiovascular diseases, Cognitive Decline, and Metabolic disorders.

What Is “Siesta”?

A siesta is a short nap or rest taken in the early afternoon, often after lunch. Taking a break during the day, like a “siesta”, is a lovely way to recharge. It’s like hitting the reset button on your mind and body, helping you feel refreshed and focused again.

A power nap is a short nap, typically 15-30 minutes, taken to quickly recharge and refresh your mind and body. It’s like a “reset button” for your brain.

Siesta helps in increasing productivity, improving cognitive functions, reducing stress, and many other benefits.

Harvard Medical School Study Says

Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital tracked over 86,000 adults (average age 63) for 11 years using wearable devices.

What they found was surprising: People who took longer, irregular, or midday naps were more likely to have a higher risk of death from all causes.

This was true even after accounting for factors like weight, smoking, drinking, and nighttime sleep.

Types Of Naps

Long naps: Snoozes over 30 minutes often signaled increased risk conditions like obesity, high blood pressure, and metabolic disorders were common among long-nappers.

Irregular patterns: Those whose nap length varied day-to day also experienced greater health risks.

Midday naps: Napping between 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., especially longer ones, was associated with higher mortality, compared to short early-afternoon “power naps”.

Why Are Naps Important?

Naps are taking a short snooze during the day can do wonders. Naps are short in duration. which can help you feel more alert, improve your memory, boost your mood, and even enhance your performance.

Plus, they can reduce stress and make up for lost sleep. For kids, naps are especially important for their growth, learning, and emotional well-being.

Therefore, naps are important, but experts are not recommending taking a longer nap; they are advising some action plan, like Keep it short- 15-20 minutes is a great length for a power nap. Be consistent- Try to nap at the same time every day. Don’t overdo it- Avoid napping too close to bedtime. Use Alarms- Set an alarm to wake you up after your desired nap time.



