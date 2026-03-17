Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on 19 March 2026 not March 20, as the Pratipada Tithi is present at sunrise on that day. The nine day festival will continue until March 27, ending with Ram Navami. Ghatasthapana should be performed on March 19 during the morning muhurat for auspicious results.

Correct Start Date of Chaitra Navratri 2026

According to the Hindu calendar, Chaitra Navratri begins on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. In 2026, this tithi starts on March 19 at around 6:52 AM and continues until early morning on March 20.

However, Hindu festivals are observed based on Udaya Tithi, meaning the date when the tithi prevails at sunrise. Since Pratipada is present at sunrise on March 19, Chaitra Navratri will officially begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026. So, despite confusion, the correct and widely accepted date is March 19, not March 20.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Duration

The nine day festival will be observed from March 19 to March 27, 2026, ending with Ram Navami. During these nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga with fasting, prayers, and rituals.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat (Kalash Sthapana Timing)

Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri and is considered highly auspicious. In 2026, it should be performed on March 19 during the morning muhurat from 7:08 AM to 8:13 AM, which is the most auspicious time for the ritual. If missed, devotees can also perform it during the Abhijit Muhurat around 12:47 PM to 1:35 PM. Performing the ritual within these timings is believed to invite prosperity, positivity, and the blessings of Maa Durga.

Why Is There Confusion Between March 19 and 20?

The confusion arises because the Pratipada Tithi spans across both days. While it technically continues till March 20 morning, religious observance depends on sunrise timing. Since the tithi is active at sunrise on March 19, that day is considered the start of Navratri.

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri symbolizes new beginnings, spiritual growth, and the victory of good over evil. It is dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine divine forms, each worshipped on a different day. The festival also aligns with spring and is linked to major regional celebrations like Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

Conclusion

Chaitra Navratri 2026 will begin on March 19, 2026, based on Udaya Tithi, and not March 20. Devotees should perform Ghatasthapana on the morning of March 19 within the शुभ मुहूर्त for maximum spiritual benefits.

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Disclaimer: The dates, muhurat timings, and details mentioned in this article are based on general Hindu Panchang calculations and publicly available sources. Timings may vary slightly depending on location and regional traditions. Devotees are advised to consult a local priest or refer to a trusted Panchang for precise rituals and observance.