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Home > Lifestyle > Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Gangaur is a traditional festival of Rajasthan dedicated to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is based on the story of Parvati’s devotion and her visit to Earth where she blessed women with happiness and marital prosperity. Married women pray for their husbands while unmarried girls seek a good partner. The festival is marked by rituals processions and cultural celebrations and reflects love faith and tradition.

Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: March 17, 2026 12:39:25 IST

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Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

Gangaur is one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated across Rajasthan. It is dedicated to Goddess Gauri who is an incarnation of Parvati. The festival reflects love devotion and prosperity. Women take part with deep faith and tradition making it one of the most important cultural celebrations in the region.

The Story Behind Gangaur

According to mythology Goddess Parvati performed deep penance to win the love of Lord Shiva. Her dedication and strength impressed Lord Shiva and he accepted her as his wife.

After their marriage Goddess Gauri came to her parental home on Earth. Women welcomed her with respect and devotion. They prayed for a happy married life and the well being of their husbands. Goddess Gauri felt pleased and blessed them with happiness long life and prosperity.

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Before returning to her home with Lord Shiva she gave women the strength to stay devoted and overcome challenges. This moment is believed to be the origin of the Gangaur festival.

Why Gangaur Is Important

Gangaur is a symbol of love and faith. Married women pray for their husbands while unmarried girls wish for a good life partner. The name Gangaur comes from Gan which means Lord Shiva and Gaur which means Goddess Parvati.

Rituals and Celebrations

The festival begins after Holi and continues for around sixteen days. Women wear traditional clothes and carry idols of Gauri and Shiva. They sing songs and take part in processions.

In cities like Jaipur and Udaipur the celebrations are grand. The festival ends with the immersion of idols in water which marks Goddess Gauri’s return.

Cultural Value

Gangaur shows the beauty of Rajasthani culture. It highlights devotion tradition and the importance of relationships. The festival brings people together and keeps old traditions alive.

Conclusion

The story of Gangaur is about love faith and devotion. It continues to inspire people every year and remains a strong part of Indian culture.

Also Read: Latest OTT Releases This Week (16–22 March 2026): 6 New Movies And Series To Watch On Netflix & Prime Video

Disclaimer This content is based on traditional beliefs and cultural stories. Practices and interpretations may differ across regions.

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 12:20 PM IST
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Tags: Gangaur festival storyGangaur ki kahanigangaur puja vidhiGauri Isar storyHindu festival storyIndian festivals 2026Maa Parvati vrat kathaRajasthan festival Gangaursaubhagya vrat

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Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside

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Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside
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Gangaur Festival 2026: Maa Parvati Ki Pauranik Kahani, Vrat Ka Mahatva Aur Saubhagya Se Judi Sampoorna Jankari | Full Details Inside
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