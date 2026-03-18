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Home > Lifestyle News > Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins March 19, marking the Hindu New Year. Devotees perform Maa Shailputri Puja with yellow attire, cow ghee Bhog, and sacred rituals. The nine-day festival fosters spiritual purification, meditation, fasting, and devotion to Goddess Durga’s cosmic power.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colours, Bhog & Spiritual Significance
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Maa Shailputri Puja, Colours, Bhog & Spiritual Significance

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 06:19:51 IST

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

Hindu New Year celebrations start on March 19, 2026, through Chaitra Navratri 2026 because it serves as the Hindu New Year. The nine-day spiritual purification process starts with Maa Shailputri worship as people celebrate the various forms of the Goddess Durga.

Devotees start their preparations for Ghatasthapana, which needs to be done through sacred pot invocation, at the time of spring air because the Shubh Muhurat permits them to perform the ritual between 6:52 AM and 7:43 AM.

The festival serves as an opportunity for deep personal transformation, which enables participants to connect their inner self with Shakti’s cosmic power for success in their challenges.

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Ritualistic Purity: Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi and Sacred Offerings

The first day of Navratri begins with the Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, which requires people to take a holy bath before they put on yellow clothes, which symbolize optimism and joy according to the specific Navratri color for Day 1.

The ceremony’s main element consists of devotees presenting cow ghee as bhog, which they believe will bestow upon them both disease immunity and exceptional physical power.

The worshipers call upon the Goddess through the chant “vande vāñchitalābhāya candrārdhakṛtaśekharām” while they present jasmine flowers and use mango leaves to decorate the Kalash.

The nine-day fast begins with Vedic traditions, which people follow because they create a peaceful atmosphere for their home environment.

Spiritual Essence: Navratri Significance and the Path of Shakti

The Chaitra Navratri festival has spiritual importance that extends beyond its external activities because it serves as a ceremonial “reset” for people during the seasonal shift to Vasant Ritu.

The period creates a special opportunity for deep meditation because people believe the material world and divine realm become more accessible during this time.

The devotees celebrate Goddess Durga’s triumph over the buffalo demon Mahishasura through their strict discipline, which includes fasting from tamasic foods, and their charitable activities.

The festival reaches its peak on Rama Navami, which occurs on March 27, by connecting righteous governance with divine intervention while showing that the nine nights aim to produce a purified mind and a heart strengthened by faith.

Also Read: Chaitra Navratri 2026: Will It Begin on March 19 or March 20? Know the Correct Date | Muhurat & Full Details

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 6:19 AM IST
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Tags: Chaitra Navratri 2026Hindu New YearMaa Shailputri Puja

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

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Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets
Chaitra Navratri 2026: Step-By-Step Maa Shailputri Puja Vidhi, Daily Colour, Bhog And Hidden Spiritual Secrets

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