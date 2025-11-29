Check Out Delhi-NCR’s 7 Best Hot Chocolate Spots This Winter

Best hot chocolate spots in Delhi: As winter settles over Delhi-NCR, the city’s cafés come alive with one of the season’s biggest comforts, a steaming cup of rich, velvety hot chocolate. Whether you prefer it classic, spiced, or indulgently thick, these spots are serving some of the best mugs in town.

Hashery

A cosy favourite for winter evenings, Hashery blends comfort with flavour. Their Classic Hot Chocolate is smooth, warm, and soul-soothing, while the Spiced Hot Chocolate adds a subtle heat that pairs perfectly with Delhi’s nip in the air.

The Big Chill Café

A long-time crowd-puller, Big Chill’s hot chocolate lineup never disappoints. The iconic Hot Chocolate Fudge is dense and decadent, almost dessert-like. Their Nutella Hot Chocolate, a hazelnut-heavy delight is a must for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Theos, Noida

Known for its desserts, Theos masters the art of indulgence with its Belgian Hot Chocolate, made using premium Belgian chocolate. Thick, velvety, and wonderfully rich, it’s easily one of NCR’s most luxurious winter drinks.

Honey & Dough (GK 1)

This artisanal bakery adds creativity to your cup. Their White Hot Chocolate offers a creamy twist on the classic, light yet comforting. Pair it with their caramel brownie, and you have the perfect winter indulgence.

Chocolateria San Churro (GK 2)

A haven for chocolate lovers, San Churro serves a dense and luscious Spanish Hot Chocolate that feels like sipping molten dessert. Their Churros with Hot Chocolate combo crispy churros dipped in thick chocolate is a winter staple.

Colocal – The Indian Bean-to-Bar Café

Colocal stands out for its craft chocolate. Their Hot Chocolate with Cocoa Nibs is bold and flavour-forward, made using their own chocolate. For something truly special, the Single-Origin Hot Chocolate highlights beans sourced from specific regions, each with a unique flavour profile.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters

While known for coffee, Blue Tokai surprises with a balanced, beautifully crafted Hot Chocolate made from high-quality cocoa. It’s smooth, mildly bitter, and ideal for those who prefer a less sugary cup.

Whether you’re café-hopping with friends or treating yourself after a long day, these hot chocolate spots promise to make Delhi’s winter a little sweeter and a lot warmer.

