Check Out These 7 Protein-Rich Veg Meals For People Who Don’t Eat Eggs

Protein plays a vital role in nearly every function of the human body. It supports muscle development, helps produce hormones and enzymes, and even contributes to healthy skin, hair and nails. While eggs are commonly associated with protein, they are far from the only option. In fact, there are several powerful vegetarian and vegan protein sources that often don’t get the attention they deserve.

7 Protein-Rich Meal Ideas-

1. Lentil Tacos or Burritos

Swap meat with cooked lentils or black beans and load them into whole-wheat tortillas with salsa, avocado and fresh veggies for a fibre-rich, high-protein meal.

2. Tofu Scramble or Stir-Fry

Crumble firm tofu and sauté with spinach, onions and turmeric for an egg-like scramble, or toss tofu cubes into a veggie stir-fry with soy sauce for extra flavour.

3. Chickpea Salad Sandwich

Mash chickpeas with Greek yogurt (or vegan mayo), add spices and celery, and spread over whole-grain bread for a protein-packed sandwich alternative.

4. Paneer Bhurji Or Paneer Curry

Make a paneer bhurji using tomatoes, onions and Indian spices, or prepare a paneer curry paired with lentils or beans for a wholesome, protein-dense meal.

5. Quinoa Power Bowls

Use quinoa as a base and top it with beans, roasted vegetables, seeds and a tahini drizzle for a complete-protein lunch bowl.

6. Dal With Rice Or Roti

The classic Indian combination of dal and rice (or roti) offers a great mix of protein and fibre, especially when made with moong, masoor or split peas.

7. Greek Yogurt Parfait

Layer Greek yogurt with berries, nuts, honey and chia seeds for a quick breakfast or post-workout snack that delivers plenty of protein.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant for general information only and is not a substitute for professional dietary or medical advice. Protein values mentioned for foods are approximate and may vary based on preparation, portion size, and brand. Please consult a certified nutritionist or healthcare professional before making major changes to your diet, especially if you have allergies, medical conditions, or specific nutritional requirements.)

