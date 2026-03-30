Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Iran nuclear tensions enriched uranium Iran is mahavir jayanti a public holiday Ajinkya Rahane 12 tonnes kitkat stolen 5-year-old killed Motihari energy supply update India global oil supply risk Indian worker killed Dubai explosion sound Hanuman Beniwal Epic Fail
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

A quirky announcement by Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand Beast Life has taken over social media, leaving users amused, confused, and curious. The brand recently claimed to introduce the “world’s first protein condom,” a reveal that quickly went viral and sparked a flood of reactions online.

Gaurav Taneja’s Beast Life Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank (Pic Credits: X)
Gaurav Taneja’s Beast Life Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 30, 2026 12:22:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

A quirky announcement by Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand Beast Life has taken over social media, leaving users amused, confused, and curious. The brand recently claimed to introduce the “world’s first protein condom,” a reveal that quickly went viral and sparked a flood of reactions online.

A Surprise That Grabbed Eyeballs

Known for its protein supplements and fitness-focused products, Beast Life surprised followers with an unexpected post on Instagram. The brand teased the launch with a cheeky line about “upgrading night performance,” instantly catching attention.

The unusual claim stood out, even in a space known for bold marketing. Within minutes, the post began circulating widely, with users trying to figure out whether the product was real or just a joke.

You Might Be Interested In

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The internet didn’t hold back. The comments section quickly filled with jokes, puns, and disbelief. Some users played along with the idea, while others questioned the logic behind such a product.

Comments ranged from witty one-liners to outright confusion, with many calling it one of the most bizarre announcements by a fitness brand. As the post gained traction, humour became the dominant response, with users sharing memes and sarcastic takes.

April Fool’s Prank Or Marketing Move?

As the buzz grew, many began to suspect that the announcement could be a build-up to an April Fool’s Day prank. Several users pointed out the timing and tone of the post, suggesting it might be a clever marketing strategy rather than a real launch.

So far, Beast Life has not clarified whether the “protein condom” is an actual product or simply a promotional stunt.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a condom-related concept has grabbed attention for its novelty. In the past, international brands have experimented with unconventional ideas, including apps designed to prevent unauthorised recordings during intimate moments.

ALSO READ: 30 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Beast Life BrandBeastlifeFlying BeastGaurav TanejaGaurav Taneja Flying BeastSocial Media Reacts

RELATED News

Today’s Horoscope (29 March 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

Weekly Horoscope For March 30- April 5: This Week Begins With A Strong Need To Express Yourself, Zodiacs

Weekly Tarot Readings For March 30- April 5: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

28 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 30- April 5: Check What Numbers Tell About Your Upcoming Week, Lucky Colour And Don’t Forget To Check Your Lucky Day

LATEST NEWS

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

CTET February 2026 Result Expected Shortly, Check Scorecard And Direct Result Link at ctet.nic.in

IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding: Mother ‘Breastfeeds’ Son In Rajasthani Ritual Before Baraat, Grabs Attention; Social Media Asks, ‘What Kind Of Tradition Is This?’

Bhavika Maheshwari of Surat raises Indian Flag Across the Asia with Cultural Impact

Who Was VK Joshi? Retired Army Brigadier Killed By Stray Bullet During Morning Walk In Dehradun

MI vs KKR: Shardul Thakur Embraces ‘Lord’ Tag After His Incredible Bowling Performance at Wankhede Stadium Sinks Ex-Team in IPL 2026

New wave of Lab Grown Diamond Jewelry led by Ivana Jewels

Who Is Priyanka Sarkar? Actress And Wife Of Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee Issues 1st Statement After His Sudden Demise, Says ‘Urging Media To Respect Our Boundaries’

Punjab Board PSEB Class 5 Result 2026 Expected Soon, How to Download Scorecard and Check Direct Result Link at pseb.ac.in

How to Choose the Right Personal Loan with Hero FinCorp for Your Financial Needs in 2026

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank
Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

QUICK LINKS