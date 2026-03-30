Gaurav Taneja’s ‘Beast Life’ Brand Introduces The ‘World’s First Protein Condom’; Social Media Reacts, Questions Whether It’s An April Fool’s Prank

A quirky announcement by Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand Beast Life has taken over social media, leaving users amused, confused, and curious. The brand recently claimed to introduce the “world’s first protein condom,” a reveal that quickly went viral and sparked a flood of reactions online.

A Surprise That Grabbed Eyeballs

Known for its protein supplements and fitness-focused products, Beast Life surprised followers with an unexpected post on Instagram. The brand teased the launch with a cheeky line about “upgrading night performance,” instantly catching attention.

The unusual claim stood out, even in a space known for bold marketing. Within minutes, the post began circulating widely, with users trying to figure out whether the product was real or just a joke.

Social Media Flooded With Reactions

The internet didn’t hold back. The comments section quickly filled with jokes, puns, and disbelief. Some users played along with the idea, while others questioned the logic behind such a product.

Comments ranged from witty one-liners to outright confusion, with many calling it one of the most bizarre announcements by a fitness brand. As the post gained traction, humour became the dominant response, with users sharing memes and sarcastic takes.

PROTEIN SOURCES KINDA GETTING OUT OF HAND NO!?????😭😭😭😭😭🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/buDHldJaQc — WakandaNonsenseisthis (@aamodhinii) March 29, 2026

Introducing the world’s first protein condom… finally, something that protects and hits your daily macros 💪😂

Gym bros about to ask: ‘is it whey or plant-based?’ pic.twitter.com/x6M3ITwelT — ChaosHub (@ChaosHubIN) March 29, 2026

protein powder, protein bar, protein condom… they make anything protein but not protein spicy ramen sob sob 🥲 https://t.co/lPUlwwbkUA — 6nuggets (alt) (@18_tenders) March 29, 2026

April Fool’s Prank Or Marketing Move?

As the buzz grew, many began to suspect that the announcement could be a build-up to an April Fool’s Day prank. Several users pointed out the timing and tone of the post, suggesting it might be a clever marketing strategy rather than a real launch.

So far, Beast Life has not clarified whether the “protein condom” is an actual product or simply a promotional stunt.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a condom-related concept has grabbed attention for its novelty. In the past, international brands have experimented with unconventional ideas, including apps designed to prevent unauthorised recordings during intimate moments.

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