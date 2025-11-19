LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news Daryl Mitchell china delhi blast Bushra Bibi bihar news Bihar Election 2025 Gold And Silver Rates Al Falah University Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Thinking of getting a tattoo? Here are the 6 most painful places to get inked and why they hurt the most. Understand pain levels before booking your next tattoo session.

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 19, 2025 15:53:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Considering a tattoo? While the design and what it means to you is key, it can help to know where on your body will hurt the most. Tattooing pain depends on how many nerves are in an area, how close to the bone the needle will be, and how thick the skin is on that part of the body. Here are six of the most painful areas to get tattooed: 

1. Ribs

Ribs are ranked as the second-most painful area to tattoo because the epidermis is very thin, and you’re virtually tattooing right against bone. The feeling is described as very sharp and intense. 

2. Spine

Tattoos on the spine can be incredibly painful as it’s an area dense with nerves and there’s virtually no fat. Even a small tattoo design can feel very pronounced on your spine. 

3. Ankles & Shins

The ankle and shin area is pretty much bone with no muscles or fat; thus, the needle is really close to bone. The common reference for a tattoo on the ankle is “it just feels like pinches, over and over again.” 

4. Elbows & Knees

The skin around a joint is more sensitive, stretchy, loaded with nerve endings; simply making it much more diinbutive than surrounding skin.

5. Hands & Fingers

These are very sensitive, packed with nerves, and because of that pain is almost always high. Their skin is also thin which increases pain sensitivity while tattooing.

6. Armpits

Yes, there are armpit tattoos. They are considered to be the most painful of all. Armpits are very sensitive with little flesh and even a light pinching of the skin can hurt.

Why Do These Areas Hurt More?

Pain usually increases when:

The skin is thin

There is less fat or muscle

There are many nerves

The needle is close to bone

If you’re afraid of pain, you should start in a fleshy area like the upper arm or thigh. You can also talk to your tattoo artist—they’re experienced and they can help you based on your comfort and tattoo design choice.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: getting inked tipsmost painful tattoo spotspainful places to get tattootattoo guidetattoo pain areastattoo pain charttattoo pain level

RELATED News

Anunay Sood Death Probe: Influencer With 1.5 Million Followers Passes Away In Las Vegas, Investigation Suspects Drug Overdose

Happy International Men’s Day! Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes To Share To Your Loved Ones

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Raaju Bonagaani Sets January 2026 Shoot for Attitude; Casting Speculations Heat Up

Inspirational: Surat Journalist Naresh Variya sets fine example with daughter’s simple marriage

LATEST NEWS

‘Unpredictable’: First-Ever Human Case of H5N5 Bird Flu Detected in US: Washington Man Hospitalised in Critical Condition

Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’

How Nitish Kumar Managed To Retain The CM Post For The 10th Time Now? Set To Take Oath Tomorrow At THIS Time

After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

Lava Agni 4: Try Lava’s New Flagship Phone From The Comfort Of Your Home.

‘Please Don’t Drag Me’: Pregnant Woman Pleads As Patna Police Brutally Pulls Her, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

US Report Reveals Shocking Details On India’s Rafale: Bankrupt Pakistan’s Close Friend China Ran AI Disinformation Campaign After Operation Sindoor

IPL 2026 Auction: Complete List Of Remaining Purse Balance For All Ten Teams | UPDATED

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Aishwarya Rai Touches PM Modi’s Feet At Sathya Sai Baba Centenary, Shares Strong Message On Caste And Religion

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo
Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo
Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo
Getting Inked? Here Are the 6 Most Painful Places to Get a Tattoo

QUICK LINKS