Golden Visas For Indians In 2026: UAE, Portugal, Greece, Or Canada – Which Country Fits Your Dream Lifestyle?

Best Golden Visa Options For Indians In 2026
Have you ever thought about maintaining your life in India while working or even having a passport in a foreign country? Golden Visas are a solution to this problem, residency permits that are particularly given to investors and frequently come with bonuses like a long stay, tax exemptions, and even a chance to become a citizen.
Now, which Golden Visa is the most suitable for you in 2026? The UAE Golden Visa is the best choice if you prefer to be near your home country and have a tax-free life, flights are only 3–4 hours away! Do you want to get a European passport quickly? Portugal allows you to get EU citizenship in just five years. Do you want a cheap way to enter Europe? Greece and Latvia are two countries that have very low-cost options. And if you seek to live permanently and value education and healthcare, then the opportunities in Canada and Australia might catch your interest.
Which one appeals the most to your ideal way of life? Make your choice carefully because it will be your ticket to a new experience!
Best Golden Visa
- Fastest Path to EU Citizenship: Portugal Golden Visa
- Why it’s popular: Shortest path to EU citizenship (5 years) with minimal stay requirements.
- Cost: Invest €500,000 (-₹4.5 crore) in regulated venture capital or private equity.
- Stay Requirement: Only 7 days per year.
- Best for: Families wanting EU citizenship without immediate relocation.
- Most Popular for Indians: UAE Golden Visa
- Why it’s popular: Close to India (3–4 hour flight), zero personal income tax, strong Indian diaspora.
- Cost: Standard property investment AED 2 million (-₹4.7 crore).
- New Low-Cost Route (2026): Nomination-based program for eligible professionals at AED 100,000 (-₹23.3 lakh) providing lifetime residency without property ownership.
- Best for: Business owners and high-income professionals seeking a tax-free lifestyle near home.
- Most Affordable European Options: Greece & Latvia
- Greece: Minimum investment €250,000 (-₹2.25 crore) for renovated/commercial-to-residential property. Visa-free travel across the Schengen Area.
- Latvia: Lowest entry at €50,000 (-₹45 lakh) for business investment, but higher physical stay requirements for citizenship.
- Best for: Budget-conscious investors seeking Schengen access.
- Best for Permanent Settlement: Canada & Australia
- Canada: Start-Up Visa costs $215,000–$275,000 USD, offers direct Permanent Residency (PR).
- Australia: Active Investor pathways preferred by high-net-worth individuals for family stability and quality education.
- Best for: Indians planning permanent relocation for healthcare, education, and lifestyle.
2026 Golden Visa Comparison Summary
|Country
|Min. Investment
|Residency Type
|Key Benefit
|UAE
|₹23.3 Lakh+
|Long-term (10 yr)
|Tax-free; 3-hour flight from India
|Portugal
|€500,000
|Temporary (5 yr)
|EU Citizenship in 5 years
|Greece
|€250,000
|Permanent
|Lowest EU real estate entry
|Malta
|-€150,000
|Permanent
|Immediate PR; English-speaking
|Latvia
|€50,000
|Temporary
|Cheapest EU investment
