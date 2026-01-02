LIVE TV
Home > Business > Is 10-Minute Delivery Putting Riders At Risk? Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Breaks Silence Amid Nationwide Gig Workers' Protest

Is 10-Minute Delivery Putting Riders At Risk? Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Breaks Silence Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Protest

Zomato: The debate over ultra-fast deliveries returned to focus after gig worker unions raised safety concerns during their strike call on December 31. While food and grocery deliveries on platforms such as Zomato and Blinkit continued largely uninterrupted on New Year’s Eve, the spotlight shifted to whether 10-minute delivery promises place undue pressure on riders.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 2, 2026 12:19:35 IST

Is 10-Minute Delivery Putting Riders At Risk? Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Breaks Silence Amid Nationwide Gig Workers’ Protest

Zomato: The debate over ultra-fast deliveries returned to focus after gig worker unions raised safety concerns during their strike call on December 31. While food and grocery deliveries on platforms such as Zomato and Blinkit continued largely uninterrupted on New Year’s Eve, the spotlight shifted to whether 10-minute delivery promises place undue pressure on riders.

Responding to the criticism, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to explain how the quick-delivery model operates and why, according to him, it does not compromise the safety of delivery partners.

‘Speed Comes From Infrastructure, Not Riders’

Goyal said the 10-minute delivery promise is driven by store density and backend efficiency rather than faster riding. “Our 10-minute delivery promise is enabled by the density of stores around your homes. It’s not enabled by asking delivery partners to drive fast,” he wrote.

He added that riders do not see the delivery time commitment on their app and are not racing against a visible countdown. According to Goyal, orders are picked and packed within minutes, while the delivery distance averages under two kilometres, covered at moderate speeds.

He argued that concerns around risky behaviour stem from a misunderstanding of how the system is designed. “It’s hard to imagine the complexity of the system that enables quick deliveries,” he noted.

Insurance Cover And No Penalty For Delays

Addressing questions on worker protection, Goyal said all delivery partners are covered by medical and life insurance. He also dismissed fears of penalties for late deliveries, stating that riders are not punished if orders are delayed, as disruptions are understood to be part of daily operations.

On employment structure, Goyal reiterated that delivery work is intended as gig employment rather than a long-term career path. He said most partners take up the role temporarily and move on to other opportunities, citing an annual attrition rate of about 65 per cent.

CEO Pushes Back Against Gig Economy Criticism

Goyal acknowledged that public perception of gig work is often negative but claimed it does not fully reflect reality. He encouraged customers to speak directly with delivery partners to understand why many voluntarily choose platform-based work, sometimes over conventional jobs.

At the same time, he admitted that improvements are needed and said no system is without flaws. His comments come days after gig worker unions announced strikes on December 25 and December 31, demanding better pay, social security benefits and safer working conditions.

Although unions claimed significant participation, many users across cities reported little disruption to services on New Year’s Eve. Still, the broader conversation around delivery timelines, rider safety and platform accountability continues, with Goyal’s remarks adding the company’s perspective to an ongoing national debate.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS