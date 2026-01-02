Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here’s The Real Story Investors Need To Know

MCX Share Price: Stock Split Effect Creates Optical Drop, Not Real Loss for Investors

On Friday, January 2, the shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) appeared to be the victims of a shocking nearly 80% drop in price, which immediately rang alarm bells in the trading markets. Social media channels were filled with conversations, charts turned red, and traders hesitated.

But before the atmosphere turned into panic, here’s the twist: this spectacular decline is not genuine. It is just a technical illusion triggered by MCX’s 1:5 stock split. With the share price automatically adjusting to one-fifth of the pre-split level, the charts are showing a steep decline that does not indicate any loss of value. In fact, the market capitalisation and shareholder wealth remain unchanged. Moreover, post-adjustment, MCX shares are still trading in the green zone. So, was it a crash after all? Not really, just a case where optics and fundamentals clashed, catching investors off guard.

Stock Split Behind The MCX Share Price Sharp Price Adjustment

MCX implemented a 1:5 stock split , with January 2 as the record date .

, with . Each existing MCX share has been split into five shares , reducing the price to one-fifth of the pre-split level .

, reducing the price to . Due to this adjustment, charts are showing an apparent 80% decline from the previous NSE closing price of ₹10,989 .

from the previous NSE closing price of . This drop is purely technical and does not reflect a real loss in value.

and does not reflect a real loss in value. After adjusting for the split, the revised closing price for Thursday (January 1) stands at ₹2,198 .

stands at . Details of the MCX Stock Split: MCX announced the record date for its stock split on December 17. The move involved subdividing one equity share of face value ₹10 into five shares of face value ₹2 each.