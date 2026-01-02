LIVE TV
elon musk crime news Switzerland explosion ipl bcci Blinkit nyc mayor BCCI squad announcement ali khamenei
Home > Business > Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here's The Real Story Investors Need To Know

Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here's The Real Story Investors Need To Know

MCX Share Price: MCX shares showed an apparent 80% fall due to a 1:5 stock split, not real losses. Post-adjustment, the stock trades higher as broker optimism and long-term returns remain strong.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 2, 2026 12:04:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here’s The Real Story Investors Need To Know

MCX Share Price: Stock Split Effect Creates Optical Drop, Not Real Loss for Investors

On Friday, January 2, the shares of Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) appeared to be the victims of a shocking nearly 80% drop in price, which immediately rang alarm bells in the trading markets. Social media channels were filled with conversations, charts turned red, and traders hesitated.

But before the atmosphere turned into panic, here’s the twist: this spectacular decline is not genuine. It is just a technical illusion triggered by MCX’s 1:5 stock split. With the share price automatically adjusting to one-fifth of the pre-split level, the charts are showing a steep decline that does not indicate any loss of value. In fact, the market capitalisation and shareholder wealth remain unchanged. Moreover, post-adjustment, MCX shares are still trading in the green zone. So, was it a crash after all? Not really, just a case where optics and fundamentals clashed, catching investors off guard.

Stock Split Behind The MCX Share Price Sharp Price Adjustment

  • MCX implemented a 1:5 stock split, with January 2 as the record date.
  • Each existing MCX share has been split into five shares, reducing the price to one-fifth of the pre-split level.
  • Due to this adjustment, charts are showing an apparent 80% decline from the previous NSE closing price of ₹10,989.
  • This drop is purely technical and does not reflect a real loss in value.
  • After adjusting for the split, the revised closing price for Thursday (January 1) stands at ₹2,198.
  • Details of the MCX Stock Split: MCX announced the record date for its stock split on December 17. The move involved subdividing one equity share of face value ₹10 into five shares of face value ₹2 each.

Rising Commodity Activity Fuels Optimism In MCX’s Growth Outlook

MCX has once again attracted the attention of the Street, and this time it is for positive reasons. The global brokerage Morgan Stanley has reportedly changed its stance on the exchange, raising its target price significantly to ₹11,135 from ₹6,710 and upgrading the stock to ‘Equal Weight’.

What is driving this positive sentiment? The rise in average daily transaction revenues, led by increased activity in the commodity markets. 

Morgan Stanley believes this momentum is not just a short-lived phenomenon and will continue in the months to come. The brokerage now predicts earnings per share growth of 15% in FY26, 20% in FY27, and 24% in FY28. The message for investors is quite simple: despite the technical noise, MCX’s growth engine appears to be waking up again.

MCX Delivers Multibagger Returns Over The Long Term

Period MCX Share Performance
Past 1 Year +75%
Past 5 Years +535%
(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 2, 2026 12:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: commodity exchange sharesMCX long term returnsMCX Morgan StanleyMCX multibagger stockmcx share priceMCX shares todayMCX stock splitMCX technical drop

Did MCX Share Price Really Crash 80%, Or Is It Just A Stock Split Illusion? Here’s The Real Story Investors Need To Know

QUICK LINKS