Stock Market Today: Dalaal Street Opens Steady; Traders Monitor Commodities, Currencies, And Sector Strength

Stock Market On Thursday

The Indian stock market kicked off 2026 on a cautious yet lively note, with indices flirting with gains before settling flat amid midday profit booking. The Sensex ended 32 points lower at 85,188.60, while the Nifty eked out a modest 17-point gain to 26,146.55. Midcaps added 0.3%, but smallcaps remained unchanged, reflecting selective investor appetite.

Markets opened strong, brushing against the 26,200 level, only to consolidate as traders weighed sectoral moves. Eternal, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, and Wipro led the gainers, while ITC, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, and Tata Consumer lagged. Auto, IT, metals, power, telecom, and PSU banks edged up, even as FMCG fell 3% and pharma shed 0.4%, keeping investors on their toes.

(With Input)