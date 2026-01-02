LIVE TV
Stock Market Today: Dalaal Street Opens Steady; Traders Monitor Commodities, Currencies, And Sector Strength

Stock Market Today: Dalaal Street Opens Steady; Traders Monitor Commodities, Currencies, And Sector Strength

Stock Market Today: Indian stock market starts 2026 cautiously higher; Sensex and Nifty gain slightly. Sectoral shifts, global cues, and commodity movements shape investor sentiment, with selective buying across auto, IT, metals, and banks.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 2, 2026 09:30:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Stock Market Today: Dalaal Street Opens Steady; Traders Monitor Commodities, Currencies, And Sector Strength
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

The Indian stock market tentatively starts 2026, and the pre-market trade shows that the main indices open marginally higher. Sensex goes up by 166 points to 85,354, and Nifty goes up by 37 points to 26,183, indicating a stable investors’ mood. The movements in the early session suggest that the market is selectively interested in some sectors, with auto, IT, metals, and PSU banks being the strongest, whereas FMCG and pharma are the weakest. Global indicators are playing their part in the Asian markets, and the trends in commodities and movements in currencies have added to the intrigue, keeping investors prepared to take advantage of the swings in the market today.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (2 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening

Indian benchmark indices open firm in pre-market trade, with Sensex up 166 points and Nifty gaining 37 points, reflecting cautious optimism among investors ahead of early session movements.

Opening Bell (9:15 AM)

  • Sensex: 85,282.91, up 94.30 points (+0.11%)

  • Nifty: 26,172.90, up 26.35 points (+0.10%)

The Indian stock market trades slightly higher today, with Sensex up 94 points and Nifty gaining 26 points, signaling a steady start as investors monitor early session movements and market trends.

Global Clues For Stock Market Today

Asian Markets & Global Cues

  • Asian markets kick off 2026 on a mixed note

  • Kospi hits a record high

  • Singapore economy grows 5.7% in Q4, beating estimates

  • GIFT Nifty signals a positive start

  • Wall Street was closed for New Year’s holiday

Commodities

  • Silver starts 2026 on a strong note

  • Gold rises to USD 4,350/oz

  • Crude Oil futures climb; Brent at $60.99/barrel, WTI at $57.56/barrel

  • Natural Gas hits a 10-week low

  • Oil rise follows biggest annual loss since 2020; geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue

Currencies

  • U.S. dollar starts 2026 weak after steepest annual drop in 8 years

  • Euro steady at $1.1752; Sterling at $1.3474

  • Yen steadies near 10-month lows at 156.74/USD

  • Australian dollar rises 0.1% to $0.66805; Kiwi dollar stable at $0.5755

Indian Markets & FIIs/DIIs Activity

  • FIIs/FPIs sell Indian equities worth ₹3,269 crore; DIIs net buy ₹1,526 crore

  • On Jan 1, 2026, FIIs sold ₹439 crore; DIIs bought ₹4,189 crore

  • Indian Rupee opens slightly higher at 89.93 per USD (vs 89.96 previous close)

Stocks To Watch Today

Automobile & EV

  • Maruti Suzuki: Ends the calendar year with its best-ever sales, highlighting resilient demand and long-term revenue visibility.

  • Hyundai Motor India: December total sales rise 6.6% YoY; exports grow 26.5%, supporting overall volumes.

Telecom

  • Vodafone Idea: Receives GST order demanding ₹637.9 crore including penalty and interest; company plans legal recourse.

Stock Market On Thursday

The Indian stock market kicked off 2026 on a cautious yet lively note, with indices flirting with gains before settling flat amid midday profit booking. The Sensex ended 32 points lower at 85,188.60, while the Nifty eked out a modest 17-point gain to 26,146.55. Midcaps added 0.3%, but smallcaps remained unchanged, reflecting selective investor appetite.

Markets opened strong, brushing against the 26,200 level, only to consolidate as traders weighed sectoral moves. Eternal, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Shriram Finance, and Wipro led the gainers, while ITC, Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs, ONGC, and Tata Consumer lagged. Auto, IT, metals, power, telecom, and PSU banks edged up, even as FMCG fell 3% and pharma shed 0.4%, keeping investors on their toes.

(With Input)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Tags: Indian stock market todaymarket news January 2026nifty todaypre-market updatesensex todaystock market todayStocks to watch todayVodafone Idea

