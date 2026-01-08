Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Italian luxury brand Prada has stirred excitement among chai enthusiasts worldwide with its latest fragrance, Infusion de Santal Chai, priced at ₹17,083 (approximately $190 or £150). The launch follows last year’s controversial Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, marking Prada’s continued fascination with Indian culture.

Prada’s Chai-Inspired Perfume: A Cozy Winter Scent

The new perfume, part of Prada’s Les Infusions de Prada line, promises a warm, cozy experience. Infusion de Santal Chai blends creamy sandalwood with the spicy, comforting notes of chai latte, complemented by cardamom, citrus, and musks.

According to Prada, the fragrance “unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cosy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.”







The perfume comes in Prada’s signature brown glass bottle, adorned with a camel Saffiano leather cap, making it a luxurious addition to any collection.

Social Media Buzz and Mixed Reactions

Since its launch on January 5, 2026, the fragrance has generated a lively response on social media. While many chai lovers are thrilled to have their favorite beverage in a bottle, some question whether the notes genuinely capture the authentic flavor of masala chai or simply remind them of milk powder.

Despite mixed reviews, the launch has undeniably sparked conversation, highlighting the growing trend of global brands drawing inspiration from Indian flavors and culture.

Prada’s History With Indian-Inspired Products

This isn’t Prada’s first foray into Indian-inspired luxury. In 2025, the brand faced criticism for unveiling a high-end sandal resembling the traditional Kolhapuri chappal, priced at ₹1.2 lakh. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor subtly highlighted the controversy on Instagram, posting a photo with her Kolhapuri sandals and captioning it, “Sorry not Prada, but my OG kolkalhipuri.”

Infusion de Santal Chai follows this “India era” of Prada, showcasing the brand’s continued interest in incorporating Indian flavors and motifs into its global collections.

Price and Availability

Infusion de Santal Chai is positioned as a luxury fragrance with a price tag of ₹17,083. It is available at Sephora, Prada Beauty stores, and online platforms, offering tea enthusiasts a unique opportunity to carry the scent of their favorite beverage.

For tea lovers, Prada’s chai-scented perfume is more than just a fragrance it’s an experience of warmth, comfort, and nostalgia. Whether it becomes a winter staple or remains a niche luxury item, one thing is certain: Prada has successfully brewed excitement among its loyal fans, one chai note at a time.

