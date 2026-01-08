LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir coal donald trump tata motors Bangladesh Hindu attacks barron trump Agnivesh Agarwal india-pakistan conflict amir
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Prada launches ₹17,083 chai-scented perfume with sandalwood & cardamom notes, sparking excitement after Kolhapuri sandal row.

Prada launches ₹17,083 chai-scented perfume. (Photo: IG/pradabeauty)
Prada launches ₹17,083 chai-scented perfume. (Photo: IG/pradabeauty)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 8, 2026 20:09:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Italian luxury brand Prada has stirred excitement among chai enthusiasts worldwide with its latest fragrance, Infusion de Santal Chai, priced at ₹17,083 (approximately $190 or £150). The launch follows last year’s controversial Kolhapuri-inspired sandals, marking Prada’s continued fascination with Indian culture.

You Might Be Interested In

Prada’s Chai-Inspired Perfume: A Cozy Winter Scent

The new perfume, part of Prada’s Les Infusions de Prada line, promises a warm, cozy experience. Infusion de Santal Chai blends creamy sandalwood with the spicy, comforting notes of chai latte, complemented by cardamom, citrus, and musks. 

According to Prada, the fragrance “unexpectedly fuses creamy sandalwood with the spicy notes of chai latte accord, creating a warm and cosy scent, lifted by a fresh touch of citrus and cardamom, plus the clean and comforting facets of musks.”

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prada Beauty (@pradabeauty)



The perfume comes in Prada’s signature brown glass bottle, adorned with a camel Saffiano leather cap, making it a luxurious addition to any collection.

Social Media Buzz and Mixed Reactions

Since its launch on January 5, 2026, the fragrance has generated a lively response on social media. While many chai lovers are thrilled to have their favorite beverage in a bottle, some question whether the notes genuinely capture the authentic flavor of masala chai or simply remind them of milk powder.

Despite mixed reviews, the launch has undeniably sparked conversation, highlighting the growing trend of global brands drawing inspiration from Indian flavors and culture.

Prada’s History With Indian-Inspired Products

This isn’t Prada’s first foray into Indian-inspired luxury. In 2025, the brand faced criticism for unveiling a high-end sandal resembling the traditional Kolhapuri chappal, priced at ₹1.2 lakh. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor subtly highlighted the controversy on Instagram, posting a photo with her Kolhapuri sandals and captioning it, “Sorry not Prada, but my OG kolkalhipuri.”

Infusion de Santal Chai follows this “India era” of Prada, showcasing the brand’s continued interest in incorporating Indian flavors and motifs into its global collections.

Price and Availability

Infusion de Santal Chai is positioned as a luxury fragrance with a price tag of ₹17,083. It is available at Sephora, Prada Beauty stores, and online platforms, offering tea enthusiasts a unique opportunity to carry the scent of their favorite beverage.

For tea lovers, Prada’s chai-scented perfume is more than just a fragrance it’s an experience of warmth, comfort, and nostalgia. Whether it becomes a winter staple or remains a niche luxury item, one thing is certain: Prada has successfully brewed excitement among its loyal fans, one chai note at a time.

ALSO READ: Breaking Barriers with Priya Somani: Where Healing Meets Modern Conversations

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 8:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: chai-scented perfumeInfusion de Santal ChaiPradaPrada chai perfume

RELATED News

Why Messages Are Killing Your Love Life

Sex Poses That Ignite Bedroom Heat: Hot Positions with Thrust Rules

Three Teams from IPS Academy Indore Win Awards at Smart India Hackathon 2025 Indore

21 Days of Jeera-Ajwain-Saunf Water: Your Simple Ritual for a Happier Gut

Surat Literature Festival 2026: A Platform For National Ideas Beyond The Metros

LATEST NEWS

Crypto Exchange Basics: How Trading, Fees, and Security Work

‘Can’t Have ICC Events Every Year’: Former CSK Batter Robin Uthappa Calls For Preserving ‘Novelty’ Of World Championships

Cross-Border Mystery: How Did A Red Balloon With ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Message Reach Jammu? Authorities Suspect It Originated From..

‘Deeply Sorry For Letting Down My Teammates, Coaches And Supporters’: Harry Brook Issues Apology, Fined Rs 36 Lakh For…

UPPSC LT Grade Exam 2025 Admit Card Out: How To Download, Will There Be Negative Marking? All Details Inside

How A Covid-Era Food Kit Scheme And Fake Bills Triggered Rajasthan’s Rs 2,000 Crore Mid-Day Meal Scam: A Look Inside

Meesho Top Executive Megha Agarwal Steps Down After Over 6-Year Stint; Her 2.9 Crore Salary Grabs Attention

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Delhi Capitals New Recruit Auqib Nabi Slams Match-Winning Century For Jammu And Kashmir

Coal Smuggling Probe: ED Alleges CM Mamata Banerjee ‘Forcibly Removed Key Evidence’ During Raid At I-PAC Director’s Residence

‘See You Later’: Babar Azam Gets Fiery Send-Off By Marcus Stoinis After Another Flop Show In BBL | WATCH

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row
Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row
Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row
Good News For Tea Loyalists: Prada Launches ₹17,083 Chai-Scented Perfume With Sandalwood And Cardamom Notes After Kolhapuri Row

QUICK LINKS