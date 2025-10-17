Google Launches Amazing Diwali Surprise, Just Search ‘Diwali’ And See The Magic

As the most awaited festival – Diwali approaches, tech giant Google leaves no stone unturned to make it speacila for its users. The tech giant announced a “Diwali Surprise,” inviting users to type “Diwali” into the Google search bar.

Once searched, the screen lights up with vibrant animations capturing the warmth, brightness, and joy of the festival. The feature reflects the spirit of Diwali, which symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and the spread of happiness.

When users follow the prompt, glowing lanterns and vases appear on the screen’s corner. Upon tapping them, a small temple emerges, revealing Maa Lakshmi inside as the temple doors open.

Each tap brings a new offering first a land of sweets, followed by more sweets, flowers, and finally bursting crackers, creating a complete festive scene of devotion and joy.

The creative feature lets users engage in symbolic offerings to Maa Lakshmi, reflecting the rituals followed during the festival. With every interaction, the animation captures the essence of Diwali from lighting lamps to making offerings and celebrating with fireworks allowing people across the country to feel connected to the festivities through their screens.

In 2022, Google introduced a similar festive animation. When users typed “Diwali,” a diya appeared at the top of the search results page. By clicking on it, several diyas lit up across the screen, creating a glowing effect accompanied by sparkles. The same feature was also available for Android and iOS users through the Google app. The animation aimed to enhance the festive mood for millions celebrating across India.

Diwali Celebration And Its Significance

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, marks the return of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lakshmana to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile and the defeat of the demon king Ravana. It signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival is celebrated by lighting diyas, offering prayers, exchanging sweets, and bursting crackers to symbolize prosperity and happiness.

