LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Woke up with a pounding headache after a night of drinking? Don’t worry—there are simple homemade hangover cures that can help you recover faster. From hydrating drinks like lemon water and coconut water to soothing foods such as bananas and ginger tea, these natural remedies can ease nausea, rehydrate your body, and boost energy so you can bounce back to feeling your best.

Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 27, 2025 14:52:42 IST

Drank too much? Good thing you have a ton of homemade remedies to alleviate the pain and get your energy back.

Hydration: Your First Step

It’s essential to drink enough water because alcohol dehydrates. If you can find coconut water or make a backyard electrolyte drink (water + lemon juice + a pinch of salt), you can easily restore both your fluids and what minerals you’ve lost.

Food and Healing Herbs

I suggest you start with a light breakfast. Complex carbohydrates (toast, bananas, boiled potatoes, etc) will restore your blood sugar and potassium levels relatively quickly. Honey (with warm water or tea) contains mostly fructose, which speeds up your metabolism of alcohol. Fresh ginger tea can help with nausea by simply steep sliced fresh ginger in hot water and adding a squeeze of lemon juice and some honey. 

Homemade tonics

Calming tonics (water with turmeric, mint tea, or green tea!): All are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and may help ease headaches or body aches. Broth from vegetables or chicken can replace some of the nutrients lost from drinking alcohol, and is potentially soothing. Juices, especially citrus juices, may help with hydration and to infuse vitamins.

Gentle hydration, nourishment, and herbal teas will help speed your hangover recovery so your next fun night out isn’t as difficult and miserable, instead of spending money on a store bought “hangover cure” that probably doesn’t work.

This article provides general information and home remedies for easing hangover symptoms. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional. Drink responsibly.

Tags: detoxhangoverhangovercurehealthtipshomemadehydrationlifestylenaturalremediesselfcarewellness

RELATED News

Why Were Hindu Babies Buried Instead of Cremated? Check The Untold Reason
From Chirag to Chhavi: 25+ Unique Baby Names Starting With “C” And Thier Meaning
Chanakya Niti: Timeless Lessons for Choosing the Right Life Partner
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ambani Family’s Royal Celebration at Antilia with Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani
18+ and Out? Why It’s Normal in America but Rare in India

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures
Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?