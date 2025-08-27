Had Too Much to Drink? Try These Homemade Hangover Cures

Drank too much? Good thing you have a ton of homemade remedies to alleviate the pain and get your energy back.

Hydration: Your First Step

It’s essential to drink enough water because alcohol dehydrates. If you can find coconut water or make a backyard electrolyte drink (water + lemon juice + a pinch of salt), you can easily restore both your fluids and what minerals you’ve lost.

Food and Healing Herbs

I suggest you start with a light breakfast. Complex carbohydrates (toast, bananas, boiled potatoes, etc) will restore your blood sugar and potassium levels relatively quickly. Honey (with warm water or tea) contains mostly fructose, which speeds up your metabolism of alcohol. Fresh ginger tea can help with nausea by simply steep sliced fresh ginger in hot water and adding a squeeze of lemon juice and some honey.

Homemade tonics

Calming tonics (water with turmeric, mint tea, or green tea!): All are antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and may help ease headaches or body aches. Broth from vegetables or chicken can replace some of the nutrients lost from drinking alcohol, and is potentially soothing. Juices, especially citrus juices, may help with hydration and to infuse vitamins.

Gentle hydration, nourishment, and herbal teas will help speed your hangover recovery so your next fun night out isn’t as difficult and miserable, instead of spending money on a store bought “hangover cure” that probably doesn’t work.

This article provides general information and home remedies for easing hangover symptoms. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional. Drink responsibly.

