Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2026: Date, Wishes, Celebration, Images, Greetings, Pics, WhatsApp & Facebook Status to Share with Your Loved Ones

Baisakhi is one of the most popular and auspicious festivals of India. Besides being the harvest festival, it is also a religious festival for Sikhs. Every year Baisakhi falls on 13 or 14 April. In 2026 Baisakhi falls on April 14, 2026. It is celebrated as the solar new year and is an important occasion for harvest as well. Baisakhi is one of the most important festivals of India. It is the harvest festival of rabi crops and brings a lot of happiness to the farmers after months of hard work. It is also a very important religious festival for Sikhs. It is the day when Guru Gobind Singh created Khalsa in 1699. Baisakhi is very important for the Sikhs. The Khalsa Panth was formed by Guru Gobind Singh on this day. Since then, the Sikhs have followed the values of equality, courage and unity. In the past, Baisakhi was celebrated as the day of creation. In the modern times, it is celebrated as a festival of prosperity, gratitude, togetherness and new beginnings by the people of Punjab and northern India. Morning prayers are offered at gurudwaras at the time of Baisakhi. Nagar kirtan (religious procession) is also organized. Langar (community meal) is served. People wear traditional clothes and celebrate Baisakhi by dancing, singing folk songs like bhangra and gidda and eating a lot of food. Baisakhi is a festival of happiness, faith and togetherness. It is a celebration of Crops and religion.

Baisakhi 2026: A vibrant blend of faith, community service, and joyous harvest traditions celebrated across Punjab

During the Baisakhi festivities, which begin at dawn with devotees going to Gurdwaras to pray, the Guru Granth Sahib is given a ceremonial bath of milk and water before being placed on its throne for readings and kirtan hymns. Five priests, called Panch Pyare, chant poems and give amrit from an iron vessel to show their dedication to the Khalsa Panth through vows of brotherhood and service. After that, there are spiritual songs. After the offering and sharing of karah prasad, or sweetened semolina, among the people at midday, there is a communal vegetarian feast called guru-ka-langar. The food is presented in rows to show that everyone is equal. To celebrate the harvest, homes make yellow-orange foods like sweet rice, processions feature bhangra and gidda dances with fake duels, and Nishan Sahib flags are cleaned and put back up. Families can mix their Sikh faith with the happy folk traditions of Punjab by making altars with flowers, fruits, and diyas to pray for wealth.

Here are 10 heartfelt Baisakhi greetings you can share with friends, family, or on social media:

Baisakhi Greetings 2026

Baisakhi 2026: Baisakhi marks the joyous Sikh New Year, the historic formation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and the celebration of Punjab’s spring harvest with vibrant bhangra dances, feasts, and prayers.

Happy Baisakhi! May the golden fields of harvest bring endless prosperity, joy, and new beginnings to your life and family. Baisakhi ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Wishing you abundant blessings, good health, and a year overflowing with happiness and success. Warmest wishes for a vibrant Baisakhi filled with family feasts, rhythmic dhol beats, and the sweetness of fresh gur and jaggery. On this auspicious Baisakhi, harvest the rewards of your hard work and sow seeds of kindness for a bountiful future ahead. Waheguru’s grace upon you this Vaisakhi—may your home be filled with peace, unity, and the light of faith forever. Dance with joy to the bhangra tunes this Baisakhi, embracing renewal, love, and the spirit of community in every step. Shubh Baisakhi to you! Let faith guide your path, bringing health, wealth, and unbreakable bonds with loved ones. Baisakhi Mubarak ho! Celebrate the Khalsa’s legacy with gratitude, hoping for prosperity and harmony in every endeavor. Heartfelt Baisakhi greetings—may this festival renew your spirit, strengthen your resolve, and shower endless good fortune. Lakh lakh vadhaiyan on Baisakhi! Fresh hopes, delicious kadah prasad, and divine blessings for a thriving year ahead.

Baisakhi marks the joyous Sikh New Year, Khalsa formation, and Punjab’s harvest with bhangra and feasts.

Baisakhi Greetings 2026 Celebration

Here are 10 heartfelt, slightly longer Baisakhi wishes in Punjabi:

ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! ਰੱਬ ਤੁਹਾਨੂੰ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਵਾਂਗ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਦਾ ਫ਼ਸਲ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ ਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਨੂੰ ਸੁੱਖ-ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਰੱਖੇ। ਵੈਸਾਖੀ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਹੋਵੇ! ਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਆਸ਼ੀਰਵਾਦ ਨਾਲ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਖਲਿਹਾਨ ਲਹਿ ਲਹਾਉਣ ਤੇ ਘਰ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਵਾਸ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਰਹੇ। ਸ਼ੁਭ ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਦੇ ਪਾਵਨ ਮੌਕੇ ਢੋਲ-ਨਾਗੜੇ ਦੀ ਧੁਨ ‘ਤੇ ਨੱਚੋ, ਭੰਗੜਾ ਪਾਓ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮਿੱਠੇ ਗੁੜ ਵਰਗੀਆਂ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਮਨਾਓ। ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਦੇ ਇਸ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਤੇ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਤੁਹਾਡੇ ਘਰ ਨੂੰ ਸਿਹਤ, ਸੰਪੱਤੀ ਤੇ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰ ਕੇ ਰੱਖੇ, ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕਾ ਖਾਲਸਾ, ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਕੀ ਫਤਿਹ! ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ—ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੱਥ ਟੇਕ ਕੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲ ਜੀਵਨ ਜੀਓ। ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਦੀ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਖਿੜੀ ਰਹੇ, ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਸਮੇਤ ਸਭ ਕੁਝ ਚੰਗਾ ਹੋਵੇ ਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਕਦਮਬ ਨਾ ਰੁਕੇ—ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਚਰਨ ਚਿੰਨ੍ਹ ਤੇ ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਮਨਾਉਂਦਿਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਮੀਦਾਂ ਜੋੜੋ ਤੇ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਦੇ ਹਰ ਪਲ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਭਰਪੂਰ ਕਰੋ। ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ ਹੋਵੇ! ਗੁੜ ਦੀ ਮਿੱਠਾਸ ਵਾਂਗ ਤੁਹਾਡੀ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਗੀ ਮਿੱਠੀ ਰਹੇ ਤੇ ਖੇਤਾਂ ਦੇ ਫ਼ਸਲ ਵਾਂਗ ਹਰ ਪਾਸੇ ਖੁਸ਼ਹਾਲੀ ਲਹਿਰਾਵੇ। ਖਾਲਸਾ ਪੰਥ ਦੇ ਗੌਰਵ ਨਾਲ ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਮਨਾਓ, ਬੰਗੜੇ ਨਾਲ ਨੱਚੋ ਤੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਮेहਨਤ ਦੇ ਫਲਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਨਾਲ ਕੱਟੋ—ਸਭ ਨੂੰ ਵਧਾਈ! ਬੈਸਾਖੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ! ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨਾਲ ਮਿਲ ਕੇ ਇਸ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਨਾਲ ਮਨਾਓ ਤੇ ਹਰ ਪਲ ਹੱਸਦੇ-ਖੇਡਦੇ ਰਹੋ।

Baisakhi Greetings 206

Here are 20 longer, heartfelt Baishakhi 2026 wishes and greetings

Happy Vaishakhi! May the golden fields of harvest bring endless prosperity, good health, and unbreakable family bonds to your life this festive season. Warmest Vaishakhi greetings! Let the spirit of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s blessings fill your home with joy, peace, and a bountiful year ahead full of success. Wishing you a joyous Vaishakhi filled with rhythmic dhol beats, bhangra dances, and the sweet taste of fresh jaggery—may happiness overflow like ripe wheat sheaves. On this sacred Vaishakhi, may Waheguru shower divine grace upon you, strengthening your faith, rewarding your hard work, and ushering in new beginnings. Happy Vaishakhi to you and your loved ones! Celebrate the Khalsa legacy with gratitude, as your life blooms with abundance, love, and unwavering unity. Vaishakhi Mubarak! Dance to the folk tunes, savor the harvest feasts, and embrace the renewal this festival brings—wishing you health, wealth, and endless smiles. Heartfelt Vaishakhi wishes! May the rays of spring sun inspire your dreams, filling every moment with positivity, prosperity, and cherished family gatherings. Celebrate Vaishakhi with fervor! Let the legacy of the Khalsa Panth guide you towards triumphs, as your efforts yield a rich harvest of joy and fulfillment. Wishing you a splendid Vaishakhi! From Punjab’s vibrant fields to your heart, may this festival bring peace, delicious kadah prasad, and divine protection always. Happy Vaishakhi! Sow seeds of kindness today and reap a future overflowing with success, harmony, and the warmth of togetherness with near and dear ones. Vaishakhi greetings! As mustard fields bloom in yellow splendor, may your life too flourish with vibrant energy, good fortune, and unbreakable spirit. On Vaishakhi, honor Guru Nanak’s wisdom and Guru Gobind Singh’s valor—may their light illuminate your path to happiness, growth, and eternal peace. Joyous Vaishakhi to all! Let the bonfire’s glow symbolize renewed hopes, as you dance bhangra through a year brimming with laughter and shared blessings. Warm Vaishakhi wishes! Harvest the fruits of your dedication this season, and may Waheguru bless your home with health, unity, and overflowing prosperity. Happy Vaishakhi celebrations! Amid fluttering flags and folk songs, embrace the festival’s essence—wishing you strength, sweetness, and serenity forever. Vaishakhi Mubarak ho! Picture golden wheat swaying under blue skies; may your journey mirror this beauty with triumphs, love, and festive cheer. Sending Vaishakhi love! From kite-flying joys to langar feasts, may this harvest time fill your days with gratitude, growth, and glorious moments. Blessed Vaishakhi! Let faith be your sickle, hard work your field—reap a life abundant in joy, spiritual richness, and familial harmony always. Heartfelt Vaishakhi greetings! As Punjab rejoices in spring’s bounty, may your world sparkle with new opportunities, peace, and profound happiness. Happy Vaishakhi! With prayers at the Gurdwara and dances under the stars, step into the New Year with Waheguru’s grace lighting every step forward.

Here are 10 short, catchy WhatsApp statuses for Baisakhi 2026, perfect for green status updates.

🌾✨ Happy Vaishakhi 2026! Let the golden wheat fields sway with prosperity as we dance bhangra into a year overflowing with joy, health, and divine blessings! 🥁💃🎉 🪯 Waheguru ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh! Celebrating the Khalsa spirit on this sacred Vaishakhi—may Guru Gobind Singh ji’s light guide us always! ⚔️🙏🌟 🌅 Golden harvest, joyful hearts! Vaishakhi magic fills the air with dhol beats and fresh jaggery sweetness—here’s to abundance and new beginnings! 🌻🥇 🥁💛 Bhangra beats echoing, jaggery sweets melting—Vaishakhi Mubarak to all! Swing into happiness with family, faith, and Punjab’s vibrant vibes! 🇮🇳🎶 🌾🙌 Harvest the joy of hard work, sow seeds of kindness this Vaishakhi! Shubh Vaishakhi—may your life bloom like mustard fields in spring! 🌸✨ ⚔️🌟 Guru Gobind Singh ji’s eternal blessings on Vaishakhi! From Khalsa formation to today’s festivities, may courage and unity triumph always! Fateh! 🪯 🌸🥳 New Sikh Year, fresh hopes blooming! Vaishakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan—dance through challenges with faith and festive cheer! 🎉💃 🥁❤️ Dhol thumping, hearts celebrating Vaishakhi together! From langar feasts to bonfire nights, pure Punjab joy—Happy Vaishakhi loved ones! 🇮🇳🌾 🇮🇳🌾 From Punjab’s lush fields to homes worldwide, Vaishakhi love unites us! Wishing endless peace, prosperity, and rhythmic happiness! 🥇🙏 🎉💛 Swing kites high, hearts higher into Vaishakhi happiness! Lakh lakh vadhaiyan—may Waheguru fill every moment with golden blessings! 🌅✨

April 14, 206 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Closed on Ambedkar Jayanti and Baisakhi?

Due to Vaisakhi, banks in states like Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh will be closed. Additionally, government offices and schools are closed throughout India on April 14, which is Ambedkar Jayanti, a national holiday that has been recognized since 2016. However, since bank holidays vary by state, banks may continue to operate in a number of states outside of these areas.