How to Make Healthy Ragi Chips at Home

Ragi, also known as finger millet, is a highly nutritious grain packed with calcium, fiber, and iron. Making ragi chips at home is an easy way to enjoy a crunchy, healthy snack without relying on fried, store-bought options. Here’s a simple guide to preparing ragi chips that are tasty and good for you.

Ingredients You’ll Need

To make ragi chips, you will need:

1 cup ragi flour

¼ cup rice flour (for crispiness)

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper or red chili powder (optional)

½ cup water (adjust as needed)

1–2 tsp olive oil or any light cooking oil

These ingredients are simple and easy to find in most kitchens. You can also add herbs or spices like cumin or garlic powder for extra flavor.

Preparing the Dough

Start by mixing ragi flour, rice flour, salt, and spices in a bowl. Slowly add water and knead into a smooth, firm dough. The dough should not be too sticky or too dry; it should hold together well when rolled out. Cover it with a damp cloth and let it rest for 10–15 minutes.

Rolling and Cutting the Chips

Dust your work surface with a little ragi flour and roll the dough into a thin sheet, about 1–2 mm thick. Using a knife or a pizza cutter, cut the sheet into small triangles or rectangular shapes. The thinner the dough, the crispier your chips will be after baking.

Baking the Ragi Chips

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Place the cut chips on a baking tray lined with parchment paper and brush lightly with olive oil. Bake for 12–15 minutes or until the chips turn golden brown and crisp. Make sure to flip them halfway through for even baking.

Serving and Storing

Once baked, let the ragi chips cool completely. You can enjoy them immediately with your favorite dip or store them in an airtight container for up to a week. These chips make a perfect healthy snack for kids, office breaks, or evening cravings.

Homemade ragi chips are a crunchy, nutritious alternative to regular fried snacks. With simple ingredients and easy steps, you can make a healthy snack that is delicious, guilt-free, and packed with nutrients.

This recipe is provided for general information only. Adjust ingredients based on personal dietary needs, and consult a nutritionist if you have specific health concerns or food allergies.