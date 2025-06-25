Is Another Pandemic On The Verge? New Deadly Viruses Found In Chinese Bats Baffle Scientists

A group of researchers collected kidney samples from 142 bats in Yunnan province between 2017 and 2021. By studying the genetic material in these samples, they discovered 22 different types of viruses.

What’s worrying is that two of these viruses are similar to the dangerous Nipah and Hendra henipaviruses, as reported in a publication. As reported by a leading publication, these viruses pose such a high risk that they can lead to brain swelling in humans and create serious issues with the respiratory system.

Additionally, the study revealed the presence of certain bacteria and parasites that were previously unknown to science.

The Latest Discovery On Henipaviruses

This happened a few years after the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, which caused millions of people to lose their lives worldwide. The first case of coronavirus was found in China’s Wuhan city in late 2019.

The research center is located in Wuhan, which is known for researching viruses found in bats. Earlier, it was said that COVID-19 spread across the world from this lab.

The team’s latest study found that bats were sleeping near fruit orchards, which are close to busy but rural communities.

The researchers warned that bat urine might help spread henipaviruses, meaning the bats could infect the fruit that people or animals eat. This could lead to another outbreak.

The study also talks about discovering the identification of Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2, two henipaviruses that were previously unidentified.

As per Professor Vinod Balasubramaniam, a molecular virologist, identified viruses “concerning” as they were discovered in bat kidneys, “a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water”.

Warning From The Research Team

The research team warned that this henipavirus can spread through bat urine. This means bats might contaminate the fruit people eat, making it easier for the virus to spread.

Scientists have also uncovered the full genetic code of this virus in bats for the first time in China.

