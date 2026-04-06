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Home > Lifestyle News > Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

Who would have imagined a humble watering can turning into a luxury fashion piece? Louis Vuitton has done just that, reimagining an everyday gardening tool as a bold, conversation-starting handbag.

Louis Vuitton (Photo: IG)
Louis Vuitton (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 6, 2026 17:07:46 IST

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Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

Who would have imagined a humble watering can turning into a luxury fashion piece? Louis Vuitton has done just that, reimagining an everyday gardening tool as a bold, conversation-starting handbag.

At first glance, it could easily pass for something you’d find in a backyard. But this quirky creation is unmistakably high fashion. Wrapped entirely in the brand’s iconic LV monogram canvas, the bag mirrors a classic watering can, complete with a spout, a sturdy top handle, and even a detachable leather shoulder strap for added ease.

Playful, unconventional, and instantly eye-catching, the design perfectly captures Louis Vuitton’s flair for transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary.

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A very expensive green thumb

Part of the Men’s Spring/Summer collection, the bag was created under the direction of Pharrell Williams. The collection revolves around the theme of “nurturing growth”—a poetic concept, though the price tag might make your bank balance shrink instead.

In China, the bag is priced at 36,000 yuan (over $5,000 USD). For Indian buyers, that comes to a hefty Rs 4,35,000.

There’s a mini version too

For those who find the price a bit steep, there’s also a smaller, equally quirky option. Louis Vuitton has introduced a miniature version designed as a bag charm or ornament.

Crafted from resin and adorned with colourful leather flowers sprouting from the top, the tiny piece may be cute—but it still comes at a premium, priced at 7,750 yuan (roughly Rs 90,000).

ALSO READ:  Main Vaapas Aaunga: Diljit Dosanjh Lends His Voice To AR Rahman’s Composition For His Upcoming Movie With Imtiaz Ali

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Tags: Louis VuittonLUXURY BAG

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Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

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Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

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Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy
Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy
Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy
Luxury or Laughable? Louis Vuitton’s Rs 4.35 Lakh ‘Watering Can’ Bag Sparks Internet Frenzy

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