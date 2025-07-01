Mallika Sherawat Says ‘No to Botox’ In New Video, Days After Shefali Jariwala Death — Watch

Mallika Sherawat, who acted in the recent film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, has shared a video for her fans, urging them to raise awareness against botox and other artificial beauty procedures. Though the actor did not mention Shefali Jariwala, her video comes days after the reality show star of ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame died at the age of 42.

According to reports, Jariwala died “due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition”, with the police suspecting her to have been taking anti-ageing injections without medical supervision.

In her no-makeup selfie video shared on her Instagram page on June 29, Mallika, 48, sought to make a statement against opting for botox and artificial cosmetic fillers.

‘No to Botox, Yes to Life’

Mallika begins her video with a “Good Morning”, and says: “I just woke up and thought I will make this selfie video and share it with you all.”

She claims that she was not using any filter, and that she had no makeup on her face. “There’s no filter I am using, there’s no makeup I’ve put on. I haven’t even brushed my hair yet,” she says.

“This is the first thing I am doing. I am sharing this video with you so that we all can say together, no to botox, no to artificial cosmetic fillers, and yes to life, yes to a healthy way of living. Love you all,” Mallika says in the clip.

The caption with the video reads: “Saying NO to Botox & Fillers. Instead of chasing youth with these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within. Eating clean, hydration, sleeping early & exercises are some of the practices I regularly follow. Let’s embrace our natural glow.”

Fans heaped praises on the Murder star in the comment section.

“Beautiful inside and out,” wrote one user, while another said: “You are one of the most beautiful painting of God.”

Replying to one user’s comment that pointed out her lipstick, she claimed she was not using even that.