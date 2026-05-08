Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Mother’s Day 2026 Offers: This Mothers Day lots of brands in India are doing things for moms. They have some nice things like relaxing spa treatments and fancy salon experiences. Mothers Day is an emotional and lovely celebration. It is a time when people want to make their moms feel loved and special. In 2026 famous spas and salons and beauty brands across India are coming up with Mothers Day offers. These Mothers Day offers are designed to give moms a self-care experience. Moms can enjoy luxury spa therapies in Delhi NCR. They can have relaxing beauty sessions in Mumbai. There are some premium wellness retreats in Hyderabad. All these Mothers Day offers focus on comfort and relaxation and quality time for moms. This year cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai and Pune and Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing beauty and wellness offers. These Mothers Day offers are specially designed for the Mothers Day weekend. Mothers Day offers are really popular in these cities. Many brands are celebrating Mothers Day with their Mothers Day deals. Mothers Day is, about making moms feel special and loved.

Why Wellness and Self-Care Gifts Are Becoming the Biggest Mother’s Day Trend in 2026

People are now giving relaxation and beauty treatments as gifts of traditional things. The way we give gifts has really changed. In the past people used to give flowers, chocolates or handbags on Mothers Day. Now people want to give mothers things that help them relax on Mothers Day like wellness experiences. Mothers Day is a day when mothers can have a day. A lot of people have busy lives and they have to deal with a lot of work pressure. So taking care of themselves is very important for people. This is why spa places and salons are making things for Mothers Day. They want to help mothers feel happy and refreshed on Mothers Day. Some popular things to get for Mothers Day are spa treatments and wellness experiences things, like that. These are some of the Mothers Day offers:

Luxury massage therapies .

Hair spa and facial packages

Some places have Mother-daughter salon sessions.

Wellness gift vouchers are an idea.

Hotel spa experiences are very relaxing

Then there are Beauty and skincare hampers which are a nice gift, for Mothers Day.

These Mothers Day offers are a way to make your mom feel special on Mothers Day.

Luxury Spa Packages Are Taking Over Delhi NCR & Metro Cities .

Meghavi Wellness Spa

The spa chain is promoting customized wellness journeys and gifting experiences for Mother’s Day across Delhi NCR locations. Their offers include:

Signature massage therapies .

Relaxation spa sessions .

Gift cards for moms .

Couple wellness experiences .

Premium hotel spa experiences .

The location will be in Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, & Hyderabad.

Radisson Blu Faridabad

Luxury hospitality brands are also offering complimentary wellness experiences and dining deals for mothers during Mother’s Day weekend.

Salon Combo Deals Trending in Radisson Blu, Delhi

Salons across Delhi are running:

Haircut + Hair Spa combo offers

Facial + Cleanup packages

Mother-daughter beauty sessions

Free eyebrow or manicure add-ons

Flat discounts on bridal and skincare services

Instagram promotions from Delhi salons show offers starting from ₹499 onwards for Mother’s Day beauty packages.

YES MADAM .

The salon at home beauty platform is expanding premium beauty and wellness services .

services:

Home salon experiences.

Facials and clean up sessions.

Hair spa treatments.

Pre-booked beauty packages.

Wellness gifting services.

The company covers Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Luxury hotel spas in Mumbai are promoting premium spa experiences and wellness gifting packages for Mother’s Day .

Meghavi Wellness Spa ( Pune)

services :

Deep tissue massage packages

Aromatherapy sessions

Wellness gifting cards

Resort spa experiences

Relaxation rituals for mothers

Locations will be Koregaon Park, Wakad, Hadapsar, Chakan, and Crowne Plaza Pune.

Chennai Mother’s Day Beauty Offers

Chennai Hotels & Wellness Chains Join the Trend

Services :

Premium spa gifting

Wellness staycations

Couple therapy sessions

Mother-focused relaxation rituals

Hyderabad Mother’s Day Offers 2026

Hyderabad Spas Are Launching Full Relaxation Retreats.

Plush Spa

services :

Full body massage therapies

Organic skincare treatments

Stress relief therapies

Holistic wellness sessions

Mother-special spa packages

Many brands are positioning spa gifting as a mini (vacation )for moms.

Social Media Is Driving Trends for Mother’s Days offer:

Instagram and salon pages are filled with hastags that are relatable for mothers days offer

“Glow with Mom” campaigns

Mother-daughter makeover sessions

Limited-time beauty offers

Luxury pampering giveaways

Beauty combo reels and promotions

Several salons are using influencer campaigns and short Reels videos to promote there offers :

Haircut offers at ₹99

Combo facials

Free gifts for moms

Couple spa bookings

Beauty treatment discounts