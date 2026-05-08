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Home > Lifestyle News > Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Mother’s Day 2026 in India is trending around wellness, self-care, luxury spa packages, salon combos, beauty offers, wellness gifting, mother-daughter sessions, and premium relaxation experiences across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 18:07 IST

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Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

Mother’s Day 2026 Offers: This Mothers Day lots of brands in India are doing things for moms. They have some nice things like relaxing spa treatments and fancy salon experiences. Mothers Day is an emotional and lovely celebration. It is a time when people want to make their moms feel loved and special. In 2026 famous spas and salons and beauty brands across India are coming up with Mothers Day offers. These Mothers Day offers are designed to give moms a self-care experience. Moms can enjoy luxury spa therapies in Delhi NCR. They can have relaxing beauty sessions in Mumbai. There are some premium wellness retreats in Hyderabad. All these Mothers Day offers focus on comfort and relaxation and quality time for moms. This year cities like Delhi NCR and Mumbai and Pune and Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing beauty and wellness offers. These Mothers Day offers are specially designed for the Mothers Day weekend. Mothers Day offers are really popular in these cities. Many brands are celebrating Mothers Day with their Mothers Day deals. Mothers Day is, about making moms feel special and loved.

Why Wellness and Self-Care Gifts Are Becoming the Biggest Mother’s Day Trend in 2026

People are now giving relaxation and beauty treatments as gifts of traditional things. The way we give gifts has really changed. In the past people used to give flowers, chocolates or handbags on Mothers Day. Now people want to give mothers things that help them relax on Mothers Day like wellness experiences. Mothers Day is a day when mothers can have a day. A lot of people have busy lives and they have to deal with a lot of work pressure. So taking care of themselves is very important for people. This is why spa places and salons are making things for Mothers Day. They want to help mothers feel happy and refreshed on Mothers Day. Some popular things to get for Mothers Day are spa treatments and wellness experiences things, like that. These are some of the Mothers Day offers:

  •  Luxury massage therapies .
  •  Hair spa and facial packages
  • Some places have Mother-daughter salon sessions.
  •  Wellness gift vouchers are an idea.
  •  Hotel spa experiences are very relaxing
  •  Then there are Beauty and skincare hampers which are a nice gift, for Mothers Day.
  • These Mothers Day offers are a way to make your mom feel special on Mothers Day.

Luxury Spa Packages Are Taking Over Delhi NCR & Metro Cities .

Meghavi Wellness Spa 

You Might Be Interested In

The spa chain is promoting customized wellness journeys and gifting experiences for Mother’s Day across Delhi NCR locations. Their offers include:

  • Signature massage therapies .
  • Relaxation spa sessions .
  • Gift cards for moms .
  • Couple wellness experiences . 
  • Premium hotel spa experiences .

The  location will be  in Delhi NCR, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, & Hyderabad.

Radisson Blu Faridabad 

Luxury hospitality brands are also offering complimentary wellness experiences and dining deals for mothers during Mother’s Day weekend.

Salon Combo Deals Trending in Radisson Blu, Delhi

Salons across Delhi are running:

  • Haircut + Hair Spa combo offers
  • Facial + Cleanup packages
  • Mother-daughter beauty sessions
  • Free eyebrow or manicure add-ons
  • Flat discounts on bridal and skincare services

Instagram promotions from Delhi salons show offers starting from ₹499 onwards for Mother’s Day beauty packages.

 YES MADAM .

The salon at  home beauty platform is expanding premium beauty and wellness services .

 services:

  • Home salon experiences.
  • Facials and clean  up sessions.
  • Hair spa treatments.
  • Pre-booked beauty packages.
  • Wellness gifting services.

The company  covers  Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Luxury hotel spas in Mumbai are promoting premium spa experiences and wellness gifting packages for Mother’s Day .

Meghavi Wellness Spa ( Pune)

services :
  • Deep tissue massage packages
  • Aromatherapy sessions
  • Wellness gifting cards
  • Resort spa experiences
  • Relaxation rituals for mothers

Locations will be Koregaon Park, Wakad, Hadapsar, Chakan, and Crowne Plaza Pune.

Chennai Mother’s Day Beauty Offers

Chennai Hotels & Wellness Chains Join the Trend

Services : 

  • Premium spa gifting
  • Wellness staycations
  • Couple therapy sessions
  • Mother-focused relaxation rituals

Hyderabad Mother’s Day Offers 2026

Hyderabad Spas Are Launching Full Relaxation Retreats.

Plush Spa

services :

  • Full body massage therapies
  • Organic skincare treatments
  • Stress relief therapies
  • Holistic wellness sessions
  • Mother-special spa packages

Many brands are positioning spa gifting as a mini (vacation )for moms.

Social Media Is Driving Trends for Mother’s Days offer: 

Instagram and salon pages are filled with hastags that are relatable for mothers days offer 

  • “Glow with Mom” campaigns
  • Mother-daughter makeover sessions
  • Limited-time beauty offers
  • Luxury pampering giveaways
  • Beauty combo reels and promotions

Several salons are using influencer campaigns and short Reels  videos to promote there offers : 

  • Haircut offers at ₹99
  • Combo facials
  • Free gifts for moms
  • Couple spa bookings
  • Beauty treatment discounts
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Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

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Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

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Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad
Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad
Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad
Mother’s Day 2026: Best Spa, Salon & Wellness Offers Across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai & Hyderabad

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