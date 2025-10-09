Netflix's 'Boots': A timely series on gay Marines in the '90s

In Boots, a bullied gay teen enlists in the Marines during 1990’s pre–“Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era, diving headfirst into a world that’s both brutal and transformative. What begins as a classic boot camp story reveals deeper tensions of identity, loyalty, and survival. In "Boots," a new miniseries set in 1990, Miles Heizer plays Cameron Cope , a scrawny, bullied gay teenager who is out only to his best (and only) friend, Ray ( Liam Oh ). Ray, who is joining the Marines to make his disciplinarian but not unkind father proud, convinces Cam to join alongside him. (The recruiters sell a buddy system, which is a bit of a come-on.) Cam told his messy but not unkind mother, Barbara ( Vera Farmiga ), where he was going, but she wasn't listening. Though the series, which premieres Thursday on Netflix and is based on Greg Cope White's 2016 memoir, "The Pink Marine," is novel as regards the sexuality of its main character, it's also essentially conventional — not a pejorative — and largely predictable. It's a classic Boot Camp Film , like"An Officer and a Gentleman," or Abbott and Costello's "Buck Privates," in which imperfect human material is molded through exercise, ego death and yelling into a better person, and it replays many tropes of the genre. And like most every military drama, it gathers diverse types into a not necessarily close-knit group. Cam's confusion is represented by externalizing his inner voice into a double, "the angel on my shoulder and, honestly, sometimes the devil," with whom he argues, like a difficult imaginary friend. (It's the voice of his hidden gayness.) Where basic training stories like this usually involve a cocky or spoiled character learning a lesson about humbleness and teamwork, Cam is coming from a place of insecurity and fear. At first he wants to leave — he had expected nothing worse than "mud and some bug bites and wearing the same underwear two days in a row" — and plots to wash out; but he blows the chance when he helps a struggling comrade pass a test. He's a good guy. (Heizer is very fine in the part.) Press materials describe "Boots," created by Andy Parker , as a comedic drama, although, after the opening scenes, there's not much comedy in it — even a food fight is more stressful than funny. Using "Also Sprach Zarathustra" as the soundtrack to a long-in-coming bowel movement — I just report the news — was already dated and exhausted in 1990, and is bizarrely out of joint with the rest of the production. "Boots" isn't anywhere near as disturbing as, say,"Full Metal Jacket" — which Ray told Cam to watch to prepare, though he opted for a"Golden Girls" marathon instead. But it makes no bones about the fact that these kids are being trained to kill. "Kill, kill, blood makes the grass grow," they chant, and "God, country, Corps, kill." And sometimes just, "Kill, kill, kill." And things do turn violent, sometimes for purposes of training and sometimes because someone just goes off his head. Still, that Cam survives, and, after a period of adjustment, thrives (that's not a spoiler, Cope White lived to write the book) makes this, strictly speaking, a comedy. (And, by implication, an endorsement of the program.) "We're killing our old selves so we can be our best selves," he'll say to Ray. The Marines may make a man of him, but it won't be a straight man. Rhythmically, "Boots" follows scenes in which someone will break a little or big rule — I suppose in the Marines , all rules are big, even the little ones — with some sort of punishment, for an individual or the platoon. Laid across this ostinato are various storylines involving recruits working out the issues that have brought them to this Parris Island of Misfit Boys. Cody ( Brandon Tyler Moore ) was taught by his father to look down on his twin brother, John ( Blake Burt ), who is in the same outfit, because he's fat. Slovacek ( Kieron Moore ), a bully, has been given a choice between prison and the military. Mason ( Logan Gould ) can barely read. Santos ( Rico Paris ) is slowed down by a bum knee. Ochoa ( Johnathan Nieves ) is a little too much in love with his wife. And Hicks ( Angus O'Brien ) is a chaos-relishing loon, having the time of his life. Obviously, not everyone who joins the Marines is compensating for something; Nash ( Dominic Goodman ), a more or less balanced character who seems to be sending Cameron signals, is there to pad his resume in case he runs for president one day; but he'll have his moment of shame. Though they all raise their voices and get in people's faces, the drill instructors do come in various flavors. Staff Sgt. McKinnon ( Cedrick Cooper ), the senior instructor, is imposing but obviously sane and sometimes kind; Sgt. Howitt ( Nicholas Logan ) is an unsettling sort who will prove to have some depth, while Sgt. Knox ( Zach Roerig ) is a twitchy racist, soon to be replaced by Sgt. Sullivan ( Max Parker ), tall, steely and tightly wound. He doesn't yell as loud as the others, but even his posture is intimidating. He focuses immediately on Cameron; make of that what you will. He's the series second lead, basically. There are some respites from the training, the running and marching, the room full of tear gas, the dead man's float test, the hand-to-hand combat, the flower planting. (That part was nice, actually.) The yelling. Ray winds up in sick bay, where he flirts with a female Marine. We get a few perfunctory glimpses of what the brass is like when they're out of uniform and quiet; it comes as a relief. McKinnon's wife is having a baby; he makes Cookie Monster noises on the phone for his son. Capt. Fajardo ( Ana Ayora ), "the first woman to lead a male company on Parris Island ," is heard talking to her mother, presumably about her daughter's wedding: "I would rather not spend the time or the money because she can't live without love." Of her position, she observes that it "only took 215 years and a congressional mandate." McKinnon, who is Black, offers a brief history of Black people in the Marine Corps as lived by his forebears. The social themes become more prominent in the second half, and we learn or are reminded just how toxic the military was to gay people, and how backward was its attitude. "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" wasn't in effect until 1994, and itwasn't until 2011 that openly gay soldiers could serve. Now, as civil rights are being beaten back to … backwardness by small-minded politicians, there's a timely element to this perfectly decent, good-hearted, unsurprisingly sentimental miniseries.

