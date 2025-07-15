Panchang Today, July 15, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra & Yoga for Healing & Focus

According to today’s Panchang, we are in the Krishna Paksha. The Tithi, Panchami upto 10:38 PM, holds religious importance and is favorable for healing and purification. The Nakshatra, Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16, influences personal energies and mental focus, while the Yoga, Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM, affects your ability to perform tasks efficiently. The Karana, Taitila upto 10:38 PM, plays a vital role in decision-making times during the day. Since today is Mangalawara, it’s associated with spiritual focus. In the lunar calendar, today falls under Ashadha month (Amanta: Ashadha, Purnimanta: Shravana), and the moon sign is Kumbha upto 11:58 PM, while the sun sign is Mithuna.

TODAY’S PANCHANG – Aaj Ki Tithi (Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025)

Namaste! Here’s your detailed Panchang for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, based on the location Diu, India.

🌅 Sunrise: 06:14 AM

🌇 Sunset: 07:30 PM

🕉 Tithi: Panchami upto 10:38 PM

🌟 Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16

🧘 Yoga: Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM

🚶‍♂️ Karana: Taitila upto 10:38 PM



📆 Paksha: Krishna Paksha

📅 Weekday: Mangalawara

🗓 Amanta Month: Ashadha

🗓 Purnimanta Month: Shravana



🌜 Moonsign: Kumbha upto 11:58 PM

☀️ Sunsign: Mithuna

📍 Pravishte/Gate: 31

📚 Shaka Samvat: 1947 Vishvavasu

📖 Vikram Samvat: 2082 Kalayukta

📘 Gujarati Samvat: 2081 Nala

🙏 Stay mindful and aligned. May your day be filled with peace and clarity. 🌼“

🧘 Yoga Insight: Use the Yoga to bring clarity and progress.

🚶‍♂️ Karana Insight: Energetic and productive.

🕖 Ghada Time Insight: Use the early hours for meditation or light activity. Energy is calm and focused.





Disclaimer: All information provided here is based on social and religious beliefs. Newsx.Com does not confirm its accuracy. Please consult an expert for personalized advice.

