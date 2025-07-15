Panchang Today, July 15, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra & Yoga for Healing & Focus

According to today’s Panchang, we are in the Krishna Paksha. The Tithi, Panchami upto 10:38 PM, holds religious importance and is favorable for healing and purification. The Nakshatra, Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16, influences personal energies and mental focus, while the Yoga, Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM, affects your ability to perform tasks efficiently. The Karana, Taitila upto 10:38 PM, plays a vital role in decision-making times during the day. Since today is Mangalawara, it’s associated with spiritual focus. In the lunar calendar, today falls under Ashadha month (Amanta: Ashadha, Purnimanta: Shravana), and the moon sign is Kumbha upto 11:58 PM, while the sun sign is Mithuna.
TODAY’S PANCHANG – Aaj Ki Tithi (Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025)
🌇 Sunset: 07:30 PM
🌟 Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16
🧘 Yoga: Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM
🚶♂️ Karana: Taitila upto 10:38 PM
📆 Paksha: Krishna Paksha
📅 Weekday: Mangalawara
🗓 Amanta Month: Ashadha
🗓 Purnimanta Month: Shravana
🌜 Moonsign: Kumbha upto 11:58 PM
☀️ Sunsign: Mithuna
📍 Pravishte/Gate: 31
📚 Shaka Samvat: 1947 Vishvavasu
📖 Vikram Samvat: 2082 Kalayukta
📘 Gujarati Samvat: 2081 Nala
