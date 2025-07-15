LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Live TV
TRENDING |
bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death bomb threat 4 killed in crash near London ola electric share price england tour Himachal Orange Alert New Governors Hummer H2 high net worth individuals Miss Puducherry San Rechal death
Home > Lifestyle > Panchang Today, July 15, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra & Yoga for Healing & Focus

Panchang Today, July 15, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra & Yoga for Healing & Focus

Aaj Ka Panchang 15 July 2025- Unlock the power of today's Panchang for Tuesday, July 15, 2025! Discover the auspicious Tithi (Panchami), beneficial for healing and purification, and understand how the Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra influences your energy. This Aaj Ka Panchang for Delhi, India, guides you to a day filled with peace and clarity.

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 06:27:43 IST

According to today’s Panchang, we are in the Krishna Paksha. The Tithi, Panchami upto 10:38 PM, holds religious importance and is favorable for healing and purification. The Nakshatra, Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16, influences personal energies and mental focus, while the Yoga, Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM, affects your ability to perform tasks efficiently. The Karana, Taitila upto 10:38 PM, plays a vital role in decision-making times during the day. Since today is Mangalawara, it’s associated with spiritual focus. In the lunar calendar, today falls under Ashadha month (Amanta: Ashadha, Purnimanta: Shravana), and the moon sign is Kumbha upto 11:58 PM, while the sun sign is Mithuna.

 TODAY’S PANCHANG – Aaj Ki Tithi (Date: Tuesday, July 15, 2025)

 Namaste! Here’s your detailed Panchang for Tuesday, July 15, 2025, based on the location Diu, India.

 🌅 Sunrise: 06:14 AM 

🌇 Sunset: 07:30 PM

 🕉 Tithi: Panchami upto 10:38 PM 

🌟 Nakshatra: Purva Bhadrapada upto 05:46 AM, Jul 16 

🧘 Yoga: Saubhagya upto 02:12 PM 

🚶‍♂️ Karana: Taitila upto 10:38 PM 


📆 Paksha: Krishna Paksha

📅 Weekday: Mangalawara 

🗓 Amanta Month: Ashadha 

🗓 Purnimanta Month: Shravana

 
🌜 Moonsign: Kumbha upto 11:58 PM 

☀️ Sunsign: Mithuna

 

📍 Pravishte/Gate: 31 

📚 Shaka Samvat: 1947 Vishvavasu 

📖 Vikram Samvat: 2082 Kalayukta 

📘 Gujarati Samvat: 2081 Nala

 

🙏 Stay mindful and aligned. May your day be filled with peace and clarity. 🌼

 

🧘 Yoga Insight: Use the Yoga to bring clarity and progress.

🚶‍♂️ Karana Insight: Energetic and productive.

🕖 Ghada Time Insight: Use the early hours for meditation or light activity. Energy is calm and focused.


Disclaimer: All information provided here is based on social and religious beliefs. Newsx.Com does not confirm its accuracy. Please consult an expert for personalized advice.

Tags: aaj ka panchanghindu calenakshatrapanchang

More News

Israeli Strikes Kill 72 More Palestinians Amid Widespread Famine in Gaza
Ben Stokes Creates History at Lord’s with Heroic All-Round Show
Panchang Today, July 15, 2025: Auspicious Timings, Tithi, Nakshatra & Yoga for Healing & Focus
New US Rule: Migrants Face Deportation to Third Countries Within Six Hours
Trophy Tension in the Oval Office: Donald Trump Says Club World Cup Prize Is Staying Put
BJP’s Ramchander Rao Slams Congress, Urges Agitation Against Telangana Govt
Don’t Like The Gym? Matching Workouts To Personality Might Help
Roster Shake-Up: Wizards Cut Veteran Richaun Holmes Amid Rebuild Push
Rath Yatra In Canada: Eggs Thrown On Rath Yatra, India Condemns
Manifesting Love: How Benny Blanco’s Handwritten List Led to Selena Gomez

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?