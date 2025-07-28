Sawan 2025: 10 Best Foods to Stay Energetic and Healthy While Fasting

Sawan is a holy time when many people fast, mainly during monsoon season. It is great to fast, but you must choose to eat healthy food, especially food that provides energy. Here are my seven best foods to help you remain stronger during Sawan:

Sabudana (Tapioca Pearls) – Sabudana contains good sources of carbohydrates to give you faster energy. It is easy to digest and, therefore, can be eaten in khichdi, tikkis or pudding.

Coconut Water – Coconut water is a natural drink that will keep you hydrated as well as offer electrolytes. It cools the body and helps in refreshing you.

Fruits – Bananas, apples, papaya, watermelon and pomegranate have a lot of vitamins and are full of water to hydrate you, and are great sources of natural energy.

Makhana (Fox Nuts) – Makhana are light, crunchy and high in protein and calcium. Roasted Makhana keeps you full and will keep your energy levels high for a longer time.

Dairy Products – Milk, curd, paneer and buttermilk provide protein and good fats to keep you full longer. They are also excellent for building your muscles and bones.

Kuttu (Buckwheat) flour – You can prepare rotis or pancakes with Kuttu. Kuttu has a good protein source and is gluten free, it helps in energy levels that are sustained.

Nuts and Dry Fruits – Almonds, dates and raisins are healthy snacks. They provide instant energy and are good for your brain.

Sweet potatoes – They are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, minerals and naturally occurring sugars for energy. You can boil or roast a sweet potato and enjoy it with a pinch of rock salt for a tasty and filling snack.

Amaranth (rajgira) – They are a great source of proteins and also have significant quantities of iron and calcium. Rajgira laddoos, rajgira chikki, and rotis or puris of rajgira flour whenever you are fasting are the best options.

Cucumber – Cucumber is full of water and helps keep you cool and hydrated. They are low in calories and you can eat raw or in salad which can also help lift your spirits as the summer swelters in the monsoons.

During Sawan, we want to stick to light, vegetarian foods. Try not to eat oily or spicy food so your stomach can be unharmed. And you will have better energy to keep you healthy while fasting.

This article is for informational and cultural reference only. Dietary needs vary by individual. Please consult a healthcare professional before making significant changes to your fasting diet.