LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains donald trump Indian Railways Insurance Jammu and Kashmir Rain gaza Chandigarh Rain Alert delhi rain ai Delhi NCR Rains
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

In 2025, wellness is moving beyond gyms and diets, with people embracing digital detoxes by ditching smartphones to reclaim mental clarity. Experts highlight improved sleep, reduced anxiety, and enhanced focus as key benefits. Wellness retreats, “phone-free hours,” and lifestyle resets are becoming mainstream. The trend reflects a cultural shift towards mindful living and prioritizing inner peace over constant connectivity.

The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 1, 2025 16:01:41 IST

The hottest wellness trend in 2025 is spreading far and wide to ditch smartphones or self-impose restrictions on their use for the purpose of mending and strengthening mental wellness. 

Digital Minimalism & Dumbphones

In 2025, digital minimalism is on fire for all ages, with many abandoning their smartphones for “dumbphones” that only enable voice and text. As well as obtaining mental clarity and better focus, this movement is relieving many people (none more so than Gen Z and young professionals) who admit their phones, and notifications are draining digital noise from their brains with their ever-present omnipresence. 

Real-Life Benefits: Science Says Unplug

Psychologists, and neuroscientific studies, show that unplugging from phone-free mornings to several days of a digital detox boosts quality of life and reduces stress, while facilitating mood recovery, better sleep quality, and social connection. Phone-free rituals and digital detoxes that limit notifications and screen-free zones have been scientifically shown to reduce cortisol levels, improve productivity, and enhance original thinking. And there is a growing number of digital detox retreats in places like India that focus on tech-free nature retreats with mindfulness programs as an antidote to burnout in people overwhelmed by digital technology.

Why Are People Switching to Dumb Phones?

The psychological and physiological strain of unending screen time associated with burnout, anxiety, and sleeplessness is behind this trend. Users who own phones privately now experience fear of the “dopamine loops” created by social media platforms that exploit the addictive nature of devices; they seek to exert control over how they direct their attention in general and the time they devote specifically to their phones. With all of this comes an increasing pile of evidence tying the effects of early and widespread device ownership with deplorable declines in mental and emotional health and well-being.

A New Status Symbol: Connected to Life, Not a Device

By the year 2025, the harmful act of reclaiming time, attention, and in-person connection associated with a particular method of self-care and social capital will be a welcomed trend. Overall, abandoning the smartphone is not about abandoning technology, it is about a post-smartphone lifestyle where people are more intentional and have a bit of a space where they may cultivate their minds in a modern world however intoxicatingly precarious sometimes it may be.

This article provides general information only. Results of digital detox practices may vary for individuals. Seek professional advice if experiencing chronic stress, anxiety, or mental health conditions before adopting lifestyle changes.

Tags: 2025detoxlifestylementalhealthmindfulnesssmartphonestrendswellness

RELATED News

Dejor Earrings Meaning and Importance In Kashmiri Pandit Marriages
Sexual Wellness Retreats Are the Hottest Travel Trend of 2025 – Here’s Why Everyone Wants In
Gen Z’s 2025 Mental Health Forecast: From Sleepmaxxing to Choosing Pets Over Kids
Dalia vs Oats: Which Breakfast Is Better For Weight Loss And Health?
7 Macro Habits For Better Time Management and Productivity

LATEST NEWS

Good News For Railway Employees! SBI And Indian Railways Signs MoU For Higher Insurance Coverage
Rajouri Landslide: 19 Families Successfully Evacuated Amid Heavy Rain
WHO Delegation Praises UAE Field Hospital in Gaza for Humanitarian Role
Labour Day 2025: Why Is It Celebrated? History And Origin
47,000 Foreign Workers Hired To Replace Palestinians Barred From Israel After Gaza War
All Schools SHUT In Chandigarh Tomorrow Amid Heavy Rain, Gurugram Joins The List
New Semiconductor Forum Launched: Can It Turn India Into The World’s Next Chip Superpower?
WATCH! Jam Packed Traffic In Delhi Jaipur Highway In Gurugram Amid Heavy Rain
This New AI App Could Be The Star Of India Mobile Congress 2025, Here’s Why
Tata Motors’ EVs Are Zooming Ahead: But What’s Slowing Down The Rest?
The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds
The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds
The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds
The Hottest Wellness Trend of 2025? People Are Ditching Smartphones to Heal Their Minds

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?