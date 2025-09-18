This Is One Of World’s Richest Families, Owns Rs 4000 Palace, 700 Cars, Much Richer Than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Name Is…

The wealth of world’s richest family might surprise you. The Al Nahyan royal family of Abu Dhabi is considered the wealthiest family on the planet, with reportedly a net worth of around $305 billion. Their fortune is so immense that just a fraction could eliminate poverty in many poor countries.

The family members include 18 brothers, 11 sisters, 9 sons and daughters, and 18 grandchildren. They reportedly live in a palace worth Rs 4,000 crore, complete with 1,000 rooms, a movie theater, bowling alley, multiple pools, a mosque, and a 37-meter high dome. This palace, known as Qasr Al Watan, spans 380,000 square feet and has been the family’s home since 1983.

The Al Nahyan family reportedly owns over 700 high-end cars, eight private jets, and a superyacht valued at Rs 5,000 crore, complete with its own golf course.

Their private Boeing 747-400 has been remodeled into a flying palace with gold plating. Their collection of cars includes Lamborghini Aventador SVs coated in gold, showing a lifestyle few can even imagine.

The Al Nahyans derive most of their wealth from oil. The family also earns from numerous businesses, hotels, and real estate ventures worldwide. Their investment company alone is valued at $235 billion, while the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) is worth $110 billion.

Beyond Abu Dhabi, the family owns multiple properties in Europe, including Château de Balon and Château de Balaux in Paris, and estates in the United Kingdom. Sheikh Khalifa has even been called the “Landlord of London” due to the family’s extensive property holdings.

