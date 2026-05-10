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Home > Lifestyle News > Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

Tamil Nadu New CM Vijay's Cancer Horoscope: Vijay has become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after TVK won in a big way. This is a change for the state. People are talking about what they think of Vijay. They are also talking about him on social media. Some people are saying that Vijay is emotional and cares about people because he is a Cancer.. We have to remember that this is just for fun and it is not really true. Now people want to see how Vijay will do his job and what he will do for Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony
Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 13:42 IST

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Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

Tamil Nadu New CM Vijay’s Cancer Horoscope: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay has taken the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This is a deal in the states recent history. The ceremony to mark this occasion was held in Chennai. It shows that TVK is now in charge after doing in the elections. People are talking about this on media. They are also talking about Vijays star sign, which’s Cancer. Some people think that this sign says a lot about his leadership style. They think he is emotional and cares about people.. We have to remember that this is just for fun and not based on facts.

Oath Ceremony Marks a Big Change in Tamil Nadu

Vijay is now the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. This means that the old parties are not in charge anymore. The ceremony in Chennai was a deal. Many people came to see it. TVK is now in charge of the state. This is a change. Some people think that this is a start for the state. Vijay used to work in the film industry. Now he is in charge of the state. People are watching to see how he will do.

People are Talking About Vijay’s Star Sign

After the ceremony people started talking about Vijay’s star sign. They say that people who are Cancer are emotional and care about others. They are also protective of the people they care about. People are sharing this on media. They think that Vijay’s star sign says a lot about his leadership style. We have to remember that this is just a belief. It is not based on facts.

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What Does it Mean to be a Cancer ?

People who are talking about Vijay’s star sign say that he is emotional and cares about people. They think that he is a leader because of this. Vijay has been talking about helping people and making the state a better place. He wants to help people and keep everyone safe. People like what he’s saying.. Some people think that being a good leader is not just about being emotional. It is about making decisions and working with others.

What Social Media is Talking About Vijay’s Star Sign?

After the ceremony social media was filled with talk about Vijay’s star sign. People were saying that he is a leader because of his star sign. They were using hashtags to talk about his ” luck” and how he was meant to be a leader. This is not about Vijay. In India people often talk about figures and their star signs.. The TVK party is not talking about this. They are focused on making the state a better place.

What Really Matters Among All ?

While people are talking about Vijay’s star sign the real work is just starting. Vijay’s government will be judged on what they can do. Can they make the state a better place? Can they help people? These are the things that matter. The TVK party is saying that they will focus on helping people and making the state a better place. We will have to wait and see if they can do it.

People are talking about Vijay’s star sign and how it affects his leadership style.. This is just a fun thing to talk about. It is not based on facts. What really matters is what Vijay’s government can do. Can they make the state a better place? This is what people will be watching. The TVK party has a lot of work to do. We will have to wait and see if they can do it. Tamil Nadu is starting a chapter with TVK, in charge. Now we have to see what they can do.

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Tags: astrology and politicscancer zodiac vijayChennai oath ceremonytamil nadu political changeTamil Nadu politics 2026tvk chief ministertvk government tamil naduvijay cm newsVijay CM oathvijay leadership horoscope

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Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

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Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

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Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony
Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony
Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony
Vijay Becomes Tamil Nadu CM: TVK Chief’s Cancer Zodiac Traits Spark Debate on His Leadership Style After Historic Oath Ceremony

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