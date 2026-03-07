LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Weekly Tarot Reading For March 9- 15: Check What Cards Hold For Your COMING Week, Money Stability, Love Life And Health Predictions

Let the wisdom of tarot help you prepare, stay mindful, and make the most of the energies surrounding you for the coming week as shared by Deepali Rawtani, Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer.

Weekly Tarot Reading For March 9- 15 (Photo: freepik)
Weekly Tarot Reading For March 9- 15 (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 7, 2026 08:03:53 IST

The week of March 9 to March 15 brings a fresh wave of cosmic energy, and the tarot cards have important messages about what lies ahead. Whether you’re curious about financial stability, love life, or overall health, this weekly tarot reading offers insight into the opportunities and challenges the coming days may bring. 

As the cards unfold their guidance, they reveal the emotional shifts, practical decisions, and personal growth moments that could shape your week. Let the wisdom of tarot help you prepare, stay mindful, and make the most of the energies surrounding you as shared by Deepali Rawtani, Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer.

Aries – The Sun

This week brings confidence and a positive glow. You may receive appreciation or simply feel more in control of your life. Enjoy the good vibes and let your natural leadership shine.

Taurus – Knight of Pentacles

Slow and steady wins the race this week. You’re focusing on stability, work, or long-term plans. Consistency will help you build something meaningful.

Gemini – Seven of Cups

Too many choices may leave you feeling confused. Take time to sort out what truly matters before making decisions. Clarity will come when you slow down.

Cancer – The Empress

A nurturing and creative energy surrounds you this week. It’s a great time to focus on relationships, self-care, and anything that brings emotional comfort.

Leo – Strength

Your inner strength helps you handle challenges calmly. Instead of reacting quickly, patience and maturity guide your actions this week.

Virgo – Eight of Pentacles

Work and self-improvement take center stage. Your dedication will help you learn new skills or improve something important in your life.

Libra – The Lovers

Relationships become important this week. Honest communication and emotional balance will help strengthen connections.

Scorpio – The Tower

Unexpected changes may shake things up, but they are clearing the way for something better. Stay flexible and trust the transformation.

Sagittarius – Nine of Cups

A wish or goal feels closer to reality. This week brings satisfaction and emotional fulfillment if you stay grateful for what you have.

Capricorn – Three of Pentacles

Teamwork and collaboration help you move forward. Working with others or sharing ideas may bring positive results.

Aquarius – Page of Swords

Curiosity and new ideas fill your mind this week. Stay open to learning and be careful before reacting to sudden information.

Pisces – The Moon

Your intuition is strong, but emotions may feel confusing. Take time to understand your feelings before making important decisions.

Disclaimer:
The information provided in this daily horoscope is based on general astrological interpretations of planetary movements. These predictions are intended for entertainment and informational purposes only and should not be considered professional advice for financial, medical, legal, or personal decisions. Individual experiences may vary depending on personal birth charts and circumstances.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 8:03 AM IST
