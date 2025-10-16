Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Cologne (dpa) – German film director Werner Herzog has more than half a million followers on Instagram — but still doesn’t have a smartphone. “My son handles the technical side. I provide him with the content,” Herzog told dpa about his widely followed account on the social network.

When asked why he does not own a smartphone, Herzog replied: “Look, everything important still reaches me.” Occasionally, he borrows a device when necessary — for example, if he needs to be picked up somewhere. Herzog has only been active onInstagram for a few months, but has already amassed 553,000 followers with clips he sends to his son via email. His profile features scenes from his work as a filmmaker, such as moments from podcasts, on the red carpet or related to his new film “Ghost Elephants”.

It also includes quirky glimpses into other aspects of his life. In one clip, Herzog celebrates with a mariachi band, while in another, he grills a steak. “I think it’s good that I am, so to speak, technically at the forefront of communication,” Herzog explained about his decision to join Instagram. He added that he is also deeply engaged with virtual reality and has even taken on a role in an animated film. Herzog emphasised that his lack of a smartphone should not be taken as a statement. “It might seem old-fashioned,” he said.

“But I myself am not old-fashioned, because I’m right at the forefront and actively shaping things.” He speculated that the attention his account receives might be due to its content. “I think I say things with substance,” Herzog said. However, he admitted he does not know whether 553,000 followers is a lot. Herzog’s new film “Ghost Elephants” follows a biologist searching for a herd of unique elephants in the remote highlands of Angola. Herzog’s Instagram account also features aclip from the film’s production.

It shows several people pulling a giant snake out of a water basin. "While filming GHOST ELEPHANTS in the northern Kalahari desert (Namibia) I felt like cooling off in a well," Herzog recounts. "But there was something lurking in the water…"