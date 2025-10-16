LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump akash indian army us news china entertainment news business news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 16, 2025 15:58:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Cologne (dpa) – German film director Werner Herzog has more than half a million followers on Instagram — but still doesn’t have a smartphone. “My son handles the technical side. I provide him with the content,” Herzog told dpa about his widely followed account on the social network.

When asked why he does not own a smartphone, Herzog replied: “Look, everything important still reaches me.” Occasionally, he borrows a device when necessary — for example, if he needs to be picked up somewhere. Herzog has only been active onInstagram for a few months, but has already amassed 553,000 followers with clips he sends to his son via email. His profile features scenes from his work as a filmmaker, such as moments from podcasts, on the red carpet or related to his new film “Ghost Elephants”.

Also Read:  ‘Zombie Drug’ Xylazine Sparks Crisis In US, Horrifying Visuals Show How It ‘Mummifies’ Addicts, Watch

It also includes quirky glimpses into other aspects of his life. In one clip, Herzog celebrates with a mariachi band, while in another, he grills a steak. “I think it’s good that I am, so to speak, technically at the forefront of communication,” Herzog explained about his decision to join Instagram. He added that he is also deeply engaged with virtual reality and has even taken on a role in an animated film. Herzog emphasised that his lack of a smartphone should not be taken as a statement. “It might seem old-fashioned,” he said.

“But I myself am not old-fashioned, because I’m right at the forefront and actively shaping things.” He speculated that the attention his account receives might be due to its content. “I think I say things with substance,” Herzog said. However, he admitted he does not know whether 553,000 followers is a lot. Herzog’s new film “Ghost Elephants” follows a biologist searching for a herd of unique elephants in the remote highlands of Angola. Herzog’s Instagram account also features aclip from the film’s production.

It shows several people pulling a giant snake out of a water basin. “While filming GHOST ELEPHANTS in the northern Kalahari desert (Namibia) I felt like cooling off in a well,” Herzog recounts. “But there was something lurking in the water…” The following information is not intended for publication dpa idt yynwk n1 gth (The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 3:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Did You Also Come Across The Viral Green Suitcase Diwali Gift? Check Which Company Gifted It

Pynchon's 'Shadow Ticket:' Another puzzling play with our perception

'The Woman in Cabin 10' launches and top of Netflix rankings

Are Fire Crackers Banned? Here Are The Rules To Celebrate Diwali 2025

Dhanteras 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals, Check Here

LATEST NEWS

J&K Police Seize 18 TRF Posters, Arrest Two During Naka Checking in Magam

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

Bengaluru Torpedoes Prevail Over Spirited Calicut in PVL Classic

Diwali Rush Triggers Hours-Long Traffic Jams In Delhi, Gurugram And Noida: Key Routes Affected

Bigg Boss 19: Farhana Bhatt Tears Up Neelam Giri’s Letter In Captaincy Task, Leaving Fans Shocked!

Fossil shares plunge 40% on extension of deadline for debt exchange offer

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

BNY's profit jumps on fee growth

Watch Video: Mumbai Man Pulls A 3 Idiots In Real Life, Helps Deliver A Baby At Railway Platform With Doctor On Call

Flipping sumo wrestlers get London tournament rolling

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone
Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone
Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone
Werner Herzog: Half a million followers, but no smartphone
QUICK LINKS