What Is Anant Ambani's New Annual Salary As Reliance Executive Director? Mukesh Ambani's Youngest Son Will Also Get Profit-Linked Commission

What Is Anant Ambani’s New Annual Salary As Reliance Executive Director? Mukesh Ambani’s Youngest Son Will Also Get Profit-Linked Commission

Anant Ambani is set to earn ₹10–₹20 crore annually plus profit-linked commissions as Executive Director at Reliance Industries. His role marks a key move in RIL's succession plan, with major responsibilities in energy and new projects. He also leads the Vantara wildlife initiative.

Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 20:25:04 IST

Google News

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, is set to draw an annual salary somewhere between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore, plus a profit-linked commission and a bunch of executive perks, as he steps into his new position as Executive Director at Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

The company shared this update with shareholders through a postal ballot notice on Sunday.

What Is Anant Ambani’s New Annual Salary? 

The official notice laid it out pretty clearly: “The salary, perquisites and allowances shall be in the range of ₹10 crore to ₹20 crore per annum.” On top of that, Anant will get additional pay tied to Reliance’s net profits.

The perks list? It’s long. We’re talking fully furnished accommodation or a generous house rent allowance, covered utilities like gas, electricity, and water, paid travel for both him and his family, reimbursements for travel, boarding, and lodging (even for his spouse and staff), company cars, communication expenses, medical reimbursements, and security provided by the company for him and his family.

Anant Ambani’s new role

This move is a big moment in Reliance’s ongoing succession plan. Last year, Anant and his siblings, Akash and Isha, joined the RIL board as non-executive directors. Back then, they didn’t get a salary, just a ₹4 lakh sitting fee and a commission of ₹97 lakh each for the 2023–24 financial year.

Fast forward to April 2024—Anant is now the first of the three siblings to be promoted to Executive Director. He’s taking the reins of Reliance’s energy business, which stretches from oil refining to their growing renewable energy ventures.

Since joining the Reliance Group in 2015, he’s been exposed to pretty much every corner of the oil-to-chemical business—from crude sourcing and downstream operations to supply and trading.

He’s also in charge of overseeing Reliance’s big capital projects, especially within the oil-to-chemicals segment and the new energy gigafactories.

Anant graduated from Brown University and serves on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures. He’s active in the Reliance Foundation and is known for his work with the Vantara project, which focuses on wildlife rescue and conservation.

According to Reliance, Anant’s appointment as Executive Director is “in the interest of the company.”

Tags: anant ambanianant ambani relianceanant ambani salarylatest india news
