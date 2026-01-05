LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > What Was Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wearing Near His Eye On His Recent Podcast? Here's What You Need To Know

What Was Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Wearing Near His Eye On His Recent Podcast? Here’s What You Need To Know

When Deepinder Goyal showed up on the podcast with a small silver gadget close to his eye, he raised questions and even got a meme flood going. This gadget, Temple, is a trial wearable that Goyal has made to check the blood flow in the brain as a part of his health tech research.

(Image Credit: YouTube)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 5, 2026 08:58:45 IST

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato, was a guest on the Figuring Out podcast with Raj Shamani when the audience very soon observed a tiny silver colored gadget close to his eye, which resulted in the participant getting curious and buzzing about the device on the internet. The unanticipated accessory was not mentioned at all in the beginning, which made some of the users on social media to seriously think that it could be anything ranging from chewing gum to an external SSD, or a pimple patch and even joke about it. One thing is for sure the device is real and it has an interesting purpose, it is not just a quirky visual detail, it is an experimental health-tech innovation with the purpose rooted in the latter.

What Is The Gadget Called That Deepinder Goyal Was Wearing Near His Eyes?

The gadget Goyal had on was called ‘Temple’, a light and experimental wearable that is capable of doing so. It is a continuous brain blood flow monitor in real time. It has been developed through Goyal’s Continue Research and Eternal ventures, the parent company, and the sensor’s purpose is to monitor brain blood flow, a physiological metric that indicates neurological health, cognition, ageing and overall brain function. Goyal claimed to have tested Temple on himself for over a year as part of his research and the podcast appeared to be the first public viewing of the device.

What Is ‘Temple’? Why Is Deepinder Goyal Promoting It?

Temple is a manifestation of Goyal’s greater fascination with what he refers to as the ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’, a theory that implies that the gravitational influence on the body could indeed be a factor in the gradual aging of the brain. The device, by daily monitoring of blood flow in the brain, intends to shed light on the conditions of stress, mental fatigue, and the ability to focus, remember, and even live longer, which the conventional wearable fitness tech usually does not approach. Despite still being in the research phase and not yet ready for the market, Temple’s first appearance in public is an indication that the technology of the founders is becoming more and more interested in the applications of deep tech and preventive health innovations outside their traditional fields of operation. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 8:58 AM IST
Tags: brain blood flow monitorDeepinder GoyalDeepinder Goyal deviceDeepinder Goyal new devicehome-hero-pos-7silver device near eyeTemple wearableZomato founder

QUICK LINKS