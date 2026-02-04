Who Is Anaya Bangar? Ex-Cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s Trans Daughter To Undergo Gender Affirming Surgery

Anaya Bangar, the daughter of former Indian cricketer and national team coach, Sanjay Bangar, has stated that she will have a gender affirming surgery (vaginoplasty) in March. Anaya is a vocal trans right activist and cricketer, she has publicly discussed her transition experience and reported having the full support of her family. She has always had a younger brother Atharva by her side, Anaya disclosed that now both her parents accepted her identity and even Sanjay Bangar paid the full price of the surgery.

Who Is Anaya Bangar?

Anaya, in making the decision, said that she was waiting almost five years to make the choice. She said that she never felt in sync with the gender she was born with and that the decision was arrived to after many years of therapy, medical tests and introspection. Anaya, under the lead of fashion designer Saisha Shinde, actress Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju who also underwent the same procedures, said that she is mentally and physically ready. Her post surgery recovery means that she will not be able to play cricket at least in six months but she was happy and relieved that the big step in her life is at last taking place.

Anaya Bangar’s Transformation

Anaya also looked back at the struggles she endured in the past such as the moment when she was informed that she had no future in cricket. In the long run, though, the increasing confidence, applause and fiscal autonomy she received allowed her parents to realize that her change was not a transition, but a very individual fact. She believes that her tale and the topic of acceptance of her family can be used to decrease the stigma and simplify the discussion of gender identity among other families in India. In the case of Anaya, the support of her parents now holds all.

