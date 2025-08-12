LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

From GenZs to beauty influencers everyone is now obsessed with these masks. But first, let’s break down why people are including sheet masks even in their makeup routine.

A Korean sheet mask can give you a salon facial-like glow in just 15 to 20 minutes. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
A Korean sheet mask can give you a salon facial-like glow in just 15 to 20 minutes. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 12, 2025 13:09:07 IST

Korean sheet masks are all over the internet and beauty stores. From GenZs to beauty influencers everyone is now obsessed with these masks, Koreans always stun us with something unique, beauty products with loads of skincare goodness. But first, let’s break down why people are including sheet masks in their skincare routine or even before doing makeup. 

Why are Korean Sheet Masks Different?

Korean Sheet masks are not like heavy face packs, which give hydration and required nutrients directly to your skin. They are made from cotton, hydrogel, or bio-cellulose as they absorb the active ingredients deeply. 

Instant Glow in 15 Minutes

A Korean sheet mask can give you a salon facial-like glow in just 15 to 20 minutes, as they are rich in nutrients that will hydrate, brighten, and soften your skin instantly. No hustle to make rounds at the salon or make calls for the appointments. 

Packed With Powerful Ingredients

Koreans have loaded these sheet masks with several skin-loving ingredients like green tea, rice water and even snail mucin yes, you heard that right. Ingredients that you won’t find in your regular skincare creams are now establishing space in your wishlist.

Affordable Luxury 

Whenever we hear about skincare, we think about heavy budget products that will burn our pockets. Koreans use sheet masks in their everyday skincare routine, which costs less. 

 Perfect for Every Skin Type 

Don’t worry if you have dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, or combination skin, because these sheet masks are all skin-friendly. Korean Sheet masks in the market are for hydration, brightening, anti-aging, and even acne control. 

How to Use it? 

Cleanse and tone your face. Unfold the mask and then align the sheet masks with your eyes, nose, and mouth. Leave it for 15-20 minutes. After removing the mask, gently pat the remaining serum into your skin and apply moisturizer for that radiant glow. 

Korean sheet masks are worth the hype as they have now become a global skincare revolution. Even K-drama actors and K-pop idols use them for their glass skin look, and they play a major role in spreading the sheet mask culture. 

Tags: best korean sheet maskshow to use sheet masksk beauty sheet masksKorean beauty secretskorean sheet mask benefitskorean sheet maskskorean skincaresheet mask for glowing skinsheet mask routine

RELATED News

Escaping Delhi This Independence Day? These 10 Getaways Are Exactly What You Need
Why Did Zara Pull Their Ads? The Truth Behind the Controversy Over “Unhealthily Thin” Models
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
7 Easy and Fun Strategies To Get Kids Excited About Learning
This Unexpected ‘90s Accessory Is Suddenly Everywhere, And Celebs Can’t Get Enough

LATEST NEWS

WWE Raw Live Results 8/11/25: Seth Rollins Set For Title Showdown, CM Punk And Baron Corbin Unite
John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Road Traffic Advisory: Independence Day 2025 Services in Delhi-NCR and Beyond
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World
Why Korean Sheet Masks Are Taking Over the Skincare World

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?