Home > Lifestyle > Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Charging your phone overnight can shorten battery life and pose fire risks. Experts advise using certified chargers, keeping phones on hard surfaces, and avoiding charging under pillows to protect both your device and home.

Charging your phone overnight can shorten battery life and pose fire risks. (Photo: Canva)
Charging your phone overnight can shorten battery life and pose fire risks. (Photo: Canva)

Published: December 4, 2025 16:22:22 IST
Published: December 4, 2025 16:22:22 IST

Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

Charging your phone overnight might be convenient, but experts caution it could be harming your battery-and even putting your home at risk. From battery health concerns to real-life fire hazards, here’s why you should rethink your nightly charging habit.

The Hidden Risks of Overnight Charging

Most people plug in their phones before bed, trusting that modern smartphones will manage the charge safely. Devices with lithium-ion batteries-most newer iPhone and Samsung models-are designed to automatically stop charging when they reach 100%. This can be stressful on a battery if it remains at full charge for several hours.

The best levels to charge within for the healthiest battery are between 20% and 80%, according to experts.

Manufacturer Guidelines and Safety Concerns

While phone manufacturers have built in some intelligent capabilities, such as optimized battery charging, there’s still some safety risks involved.

Apple and other manufacturers recommend not charging your phone near a bed, essentially in a poorly ventilated area, because of possible fire, electric shock, or injuries. Dublin Fire Brigade has underlined these dangers after attending to one fire ’caused’ by a phone, which was charged beside a bed.

Real-Life Fire Incident Raises Alarm

Firefighters from Dolphin’s Barn, Dublin, attended a shocking fire earlier this week caused by overnight phone charging. The brigade shared photos showing the aftermath: scorched bed linen, plugs, and sockets, while warning of the dangers of charging phones under pillows or using cheap, uncertified cables. The brigade warned: “Always charge on a hard, non-flammable surface. Never charge while you’re sleeping or out of the house.”

Tips to Safely Charge Your Phone

If using overnight charging cannot be avoided, the following precautionary measures should be taken:

Avoid using a non-standard or non-certified charger to prevent damage or other problems, such as a fire hazard.

Keep your phone cool by placing it on a hard, flat surface-not on a bed or couch.

Take off the phone case to avoid overheating.

Enable battery health features such as optimized charging in order to prolong battery life.

Do You Really Need to Charge Overnight?

With fast chargers and better battery technology, a quick top-up in the morning or evening may be enough to keep your phone powered without risking battery health or safety. While overnight charging isn’t immediately dangerous, adjusting your habits could protect your device–and your home.

Overnight phone charging may be convenient, but the risks are very real; everything from shortened battery life to fire hazards. Experts and firefighters alike say it’s time for caution and a rethink on this very common practice. Keeping your phone safe is not just about convenience; it’s about preventing avoidable accidents.

First published on: Dec 4, 2025 4:22 PM IST
Why Sleeping Next To Your Charging Phone Could Be Dangerous

