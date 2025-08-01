You’re in Star-Studded Company: August-Born Celebs & What This Month Has in Store for You

August is one of the most star studded month which comes with a lot of positivity and growth, you share your birthday month with some seriously famous folks — think Barack Obama (Aug 4), Kylie Jenner (Aug 10), Madonna (Aug 16), Jennifer Lawrence (Aug 15), and Shawn Mendes (Aug 8). These stars keep busy, and their lives might surprise you.

August Birthday Stars: What They’re Up To Now and How They’re Owning Their Month

Barack Obama’s still doing his thing with books and speeches, inspiring millions. Kylie’s juggling her beauty business and being a mom. Madonna? Still making headlines and pushing boundaries like the queen she is. Jennifer Lawrence takes time off between movies but stays low-key, and Shawn Mendes is working on new music while speaking openly about mental health.

There’s also some fresh celeb gossip — Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas recently made their relationship official, and Katy Perry was seen hanging out with Canada’s ex-PM Justin Trudeau, which got everyone talking.

What August Birthdays Teach Us: The Bold Energy of Leos and the Grounded Strength of Virgos

For August babies, these celebs kind of show what your month is about: bold moves, reinvention, and owning your vibe. Leos like Kylie and Madonna love the spotlight and aren’t afraid to shine. Virgos, who come later in August, are more about taking things slow and steady — like Jennifer Lawrence or Beyoncé, who keep things on point behind the scenes.

Whether you’re a fiery Leo who loves being front and center or a laid-back Virgo who likes doing your thing quietly, August is your month to own it. It’s the perfect time to either step up and grab that spotlight or focus on building your own little empire behind the scenes. Just like the famous August babies — think Madonna and Kylie Jenner rocking their bold vibes, or Jennifer Lawrence keeping it low-key but powerful — you’ve got what it takes. So whatever your style, this month’s all about being you and doing your thing.

