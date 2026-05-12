Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League AS IT HAPPENED: Al Nassr and Al Hilal played out a tense 1-1 draw in the Riyadh Derby on Tuesday night. Al Nassr opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Kingsley Coman’s cross was headed in by Mohamed Simakan. As the game neared the end, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento made a mistake and scored an own goal to give Al Hilal a late equaliser . That leaves Al Nassr five points clear at the top but Al Hilal have a game in hand and the title race will go to the final round. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.
Here’s a look at Bento’s OG!
Bento should be investigated. He know something. 💔💔 https://t.co/DqOdcHUa1f
— . (@_S_A_E_G_) May 12, 2026
That’s it! Full-Time! Would you believe it?! A howler from Bento, while receiving a cross has been spilled onto his own net! Al Hilal survives and they are still in the hunt for the title!
8 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Just 2 mins of regulation time left and Al Nassr are getting closer now…!
Into the 80s! Just 10 more minutes and stoppages and after that Al Nassr will win the league after 7 long years!