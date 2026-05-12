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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race

🕒 Updated: May 13, 2026 02:16:17 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NASR take on HIL in Riyadh.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Live Score Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League AS IT HAPPENED: Al Nassr and Al Hilal played out a tense 1-1 draw in the Riyadh Derby on Tuesday night. Al Nassr opened the scoring in the 37th minute when Kingsley Coman’s cross was headed in by Mohamed Simakan. As the game neared the end, Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento made a mistake and scored an own goal to give Al Hilal a late equaliser . That leaves Al Nassr five points clear at the top but Al Hilal have a game in hand and the title race will go to the final round. Stay tuned for NASR vs HIL live score, Al Nassr vs Al Hilal live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Al Nassr vs Al Hilal encounter here on NewsX.

Al Nassr Preview

Al Nassr FC go into the derby on the back of a superb 4-2 win over Al Shabab FC in their last league match and are full of confidence. Jorge Jesus’ men were sharp going forward and continued to show their firepower in the final third. But two goals conceded in that game highlighted a few defensive weaknesses that could be a worry against a strong Al Hilal side.

The Global Ones, who are currently sitting top of the Saudi Pro League table, know that a further victory would tighten their grip on the title race. A home game would probably give them a big boost, especially with their fans backing them in a tense derby atmosphere.

Al Nassr will also be looking for revenge after losing to Al Hilal earlier in the season. The league is heading into its crucial phase and the team of Cristiano Ronaldo can’t afford to lose steam now.

Al Hilal Preview

Al Hilal SFC have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this season and are still unbeaten in the Saudi Pro League campaign. Simone Inzaghi’s side have drawn eight games, but their resilience to avoid defeat has kept them well in the title race.

The Blue Waves enter this clash on a high after winning the Saudi King’s Cup trophy after beating Al Kholood Club in the final. That win should give them a massive confidence boost ahead of the Riyadh derby.

Al Hilal, second in the standings, know a win over Al Nassr would cut the gap at the top. They will be playing away from home, but they are dangerous opponents given their recent form and experience in big matches.

Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Head-To-Head

The rivalry between Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal SFC has produced many memorable encounters over the years. Historically, Al Hilal have the edge, but with the league title race on the line, another fierce chapter in the Riyadh derby is set to be written.

  • Total matches: 100
  • Al Nassr wins: 25
  • Al Hilal wins: 49
  • Draws: 26

Live Updates

  • 01:35 (IST) 13 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: Bento's OG- WATCH VIDEO

    Here’s a look at Bento’s OG! 

  • 01:34 (IST) 13 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time

    That’s it! Full-Time! Would you believe it?! A howler from Bento, while receiving a cross has been spilled onto his own net! Al Hilal survives and they are still in the hunt for the title! 

  • 01:22 (IST) 13 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 1-0 HIL After 90 Minutes

    8 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 01:20 (IST) 13 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 1-0 HIL After 88 Minutes

    Just 2 mins of regulation time left and Al Nassr are getting closer now…!

  • 01:14 (IST) 13 May 2026

    Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Live Updates: NSR 1-0 HIL After 82 Minutes

    Into the 80s! Just 10 more minutes and stoppages and after that Al Nassr will win the league after 7 long years! 

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race

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Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race
Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Highlights Saudi Pro League: NSR 1-1 HIL At Full-Time | Simakan On Target For NASR, Bento’s Own-Goal Keeps HIL In Title Race

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