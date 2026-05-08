Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (8 May 2026): Tamil Nadu 12th Class Result 2026 Declared, Congress Announces Protest Over Delay In Govt Formation

Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (8 May 2026): Congress Announces Protest Tamil Nadu Govt Formation, West Bengal Assembly Dissolved, TCS-Linked Nida Khan Arrested

Breaking News Today LIVE:Congress backs Vijay in Tamil Nadu government row as Bengal Assembly dissolves and Nida Khan arrested. Photo: AI.

The Tamil Nadu State Congress has announced a statewide protest on Friday against the BJP-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar over the decision not to invite TVK chief Vijay to form the next government in the state, despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the Assembly elections. The Congress has also formally extended support to the TVK in its bid to form the government. At present, Congress remains the only party to publicly declare support for Vijay’s party. Speculation had been circulating around the AIADMK, which secured 47 seats in the election, potentially backing the TVK. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding such support.

Meanwhile, the VCK and Left parties stated that they would announce their position on Friday. The TVK emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu after winning 108 seats in the Assembly elections. The DMK won 59 seats, while the AIADMK won 47 seats. Smaller parties, including the IUML and VCK, won two seats each.

West Bengal Assembly Dissolved As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign

In West Bengal, Governor R N Ravi dissolved the state legislative assembly on Thursday, May 7, following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s refusal to resign from office.

According to ANI, citing BJP sources, a meeting of newly elected BJP MLAs is expected to take place on Friday to elect the legislative party leader ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

TCS-Linked Suspended BPO Employee Nida Khan Arrested in Nashik Case

In Maharashtra, Nashik city police arrested absconding suspended BPO staffer Nida Khan, who is linked to TCS, from Sambhajinagar city on Thursday night following a 42-day search operation.

Nashik City Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik and Assistant Police Commissioner (Crime) Sandeep Mitke confirmed the arrest.

“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik city police and the Sambhajinagar city police had launched a joint operation to nab Nida,” Karnik said.

Police sources said Khan will be brought to Nashik and produced before a local court on Friday.

The SIT, headed by Sandeep Mitke, began efforts to trace and arrest Khan soon after an FIR was registered against her on March 26 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.