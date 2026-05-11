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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

🕒 Updated: May 11, 2026 21:50:42 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.

East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL 2025-26

East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal play out a 0-0 draw against Punjab at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, 11th May as the Kolkata Derby will now is important for the Red and Gold Brigade to stay in the hunt for the title.  Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

East Bengal Preview

Oscar Bruzon has made East Bengal one of the toughest teams in the league. The Spanish coach came in for criticism earlier in the season, but has turned the side around completely and his tactics are being rewarded by the results.

The Kolkata giants have climbed to the top of the table with 21 points after staying unbeaten in their last seven matches. Convincing recent wins over Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC have further emphasised their excellent form and attacking prowess.

Playing at home could be a big advantage for East Bengal in this fixture. The Torchbearers have been one of the most lethal attacking sides this season and the combination of Miguel Figueira and Youssef Ezzejjari will once again be key to breaking down Punjab’s defence.

Oscar Bruzon is expected to leave the club after the season and that will also give the players added motivation to maintain their good run and stay on top of the league table.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC travel to Kolkata after a close but vital win over Chennaiyin FC. The Shers are seventh on 18 points but the manner of the title race is so close that a win here could see the table turned on its head.

Punjab have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks and especially after their impressive showing against Mohun Bagan earlier in the term. However, their biggest challenge will be to stop the free-flowing attack of East Bengal.

The visitors will rely heavily on Effiong and Ramirez in attack and someone like Suji can also also chip in make sure that the opposition remain in complete pressure.

Head-To-Head Record

East Bengal FC and Punjab FC have faced each other four times in the ISL. East Bengal have two wins to Punjab’s one. They’ve drawn one between the two sides. 

Live Updates

  • 21:25 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time

    East Bengal failed to put the deflection into the back of the empty net!! That’s it! It’s full-time! East Bengal and Punjab play out a 0-0 draw! 

  • 21:23 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 90+4 Minutes

    East Bengal have a free-kick from a promising position! But nothing productive comes out as outcome!!

  • 21:19 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 90+5 Minutes

    5 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 21:19 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 90 Minutes

    Rashid with a shot from distance! It hits the bar again!!!! It was a straight hit from the middle of the park as he saw the PFC keeper off his line!! THIS WOULD’VE BEEN A HAPPY ENDING STORY!! THE BAR COMES TO PUNJAB’S RESCUE AGAIN!

  • 21:18 (IST) 11 May 2026

    East Bengal vs Punjab FC Live Updates and Score ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC After 89 Minutes

    88 minutes into the game and it’s still 0-0. Will we see a winner? 

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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw
East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

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