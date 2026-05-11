East Bengal vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: EBFC 0-0 PFC At Full-Time | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as EBFC take on PFC in Kolkata.
East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal play out a 0-0 draw against Punjab at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday, 11th May as the Kolkata Derby will now is important for the Red and Gold Brigade to stay in the hunt for the title. Stay tuned for EBFC vs PFC live score, EBFC vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster EBFC vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
East Bengal failed to put the deflection into the back of the empty net!! That’s it! It’s full-time! East Bengal and Punjab play out a 0-0 draw!
East Bengal have a free-kick from a promising position! But nothing productive comes out as outcome!!
5 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Rashid with a shot from distance! It hits the bar again!!!! It was a straight hit from the middle of the park as he saw the PFC keeper off his line!! THIS WOULD’VE BEEN A HAPPY ENDING STORY!! THE BAR COMES TO PUNJAB’S RESCUE AGAIN!
88 minutes into the game and it’s still 0-0. Will we see a winner?