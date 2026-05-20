Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon Primary Results 2026 - Check Senate, Governor Race, Winners

US primary election results bring Trump-backed wins in Kentucky as key races in Georgia, Alabama head to runoffs. Photo: AI.

Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Election results continued to roll in late Tuesday from six states, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, as several closely watched primaries delivered major victories for candidates backed by President Donald Trump. The night’s biggest upset was seen in Kentucky, where Republican Rep. Thomas Massie lost his GOP House primary to Trump-endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. Trump also secured another victory in Kentucky’s Senate race, with Rep. Andy Barr projected to defeat former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the Republican primary to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell. Several races across the six states remained too close to call late Tuesday, while others appeared headed for June runoffs.

Georgia Election Results

In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to secure the Democratic nomination for governor after defeating a crowded field of candidates. She is now set to advance to the general election in November.

On the Republican side, CNN projected that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones would advance to a June runoff alongside billionaire Rick Jackson after neither candidate appeared likely to surpass the 50% threshold required to avoid a second round of voting.

Kentucky Election Results

President Donald Trump added another win in his campaign against Republican critics after his endorsed candidate, Ed Gallrein, defeated GOP Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s Republican House primary.

In another key Kentucky race, Rep. Andy Barr was projected to win the Republican nomination for the state’s open Senate seat, defeating former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the GOP primary to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Pennsylvania Election Results

Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race for November is now officially set.

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity both advanced uncontested through their respective primaries, setting up a direct faceoff in the general election.

Alabama Election Results

In Alabama, the Republican Senate primary remained unresolved late Tuesday evening.

With no clear GOP winner emerging from the crowded field, the race appeared likely to head toward a runoff election in June.

Idaho, Oregon Election Results

Unlike the tighter contests elsewhere, primaries in Idaho and Oregon produced little drama.

Incumbents from both major parties moved comfortably through their respective races as expected.

Fulton County Delays Results After Disruptions

Georgia’s election process also faced disruptions that delayed vote counting in Fulton County.

The county announced that primary election results would be delayed following interruptions tied to accusations involving a man allegedly firing shots. Although polls across Georgia officially closed, Fulton County kept polling locations open until 11 p.m.

One polling station in Sandy Springs extended voting hours to 11 p.m. after temporarily shutting down because of nearby police activity. In Cobb County, several polling sites also remained open beyond the standard 7 p.m. closing time due to technical difficulties.

Fulton County officials stated that results from other polling stations would only be released once all locations had officially closed, pushing the reporting timeline to 11 p.m.

Counting Continues in Several States

While many major races had been projected by late Tuesday night, officials in multiple states were still counting ballots. Some unresolved contests could ultimately move to runoff elections scheduled for June.

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