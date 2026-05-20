Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Oregon Primary Results 2026 - Check Senate, Governor Race, Winners
Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Election results continued to roll in late Tuesday from six states, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, as several closely watched primaries delivered major victories for candidates backed by President Donald Trump. The night’s biggest upset was seen in Kentucky, where Republican Rep. Thomas Massie lost his GOP House primary to Trump-endorsed former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein. Trump also secured another victory in Kentucky’s Senate race, with Rep. Andy Barr projected to defeat former state Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the Republican primary to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell. Several races across the six states remained too close to call late Tuesday, while others appeared headed for June runoffs.
In Georgia, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was projected to secure the Democratic nomination for governor after defeating a crowded field of candidates. She is now set to advance to the general election in November.
On the Republican side, CNN projected that Lt. Gov. Burt Jones would advance to a June runoff alongside billionaire Rick Jackson after neither candidate appeared likely to surpass the 50% threshold required to avoid a second round of voting.
President Donald Trump added another win in his campaign against Republican critics after his endorsed candidate, Ed Gallrein, defeated GOP Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s Republican House primary.
In another key Kentucky race, Rep. Andy Barr was projected to win the Republican nomination for the state’s open Senate seat, defeating former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in the GOP primary to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell.
Pennsylvania’s gubernatorial race for November is now officially set.
Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity both advanced uncontested through their respective primaries, setting up a direct faceoff in the general election.
In Alabama, the Republican Senate primary remained unresolved late Tuesday evening.
With no clear GOP winner emerging from the crowded field, the race appeared likely to head toward a runoff election in June.
Unlike the tighter contests elsewhere, primaries in Idaho and Oregon produced little drama.
Incumbents from both major parties moved comfortably through their respective races as expected.
Georgia’s election process also faced disruptions that delayed vote counting in Fulton County.
The county announced that primary election results would be delayed following interruptions tied to accusations involving a man allegedly firing shots. Although polls across Georgia officially closed, Fulton County kept polling locations open until 11 p.m.
One polling station in Sandy Springs extended voting hours to 11 p.m. after temporarily shutting down because of nearby police activity. In Cobb County, several polling sites also remained open beyond the standard 7 p.m. closing time due to technical difficulties.
Fulton County officials stated that results from other polling stations would only be released once all locations had officially closed, pushing the reporting timeline to 11 p.m.
While many major races had been projected by late Tuesday night, officials in multiple states were still counting ballots. Some unresolved contests could ultimately move to runoff elections scheduled for June.
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Georgia’s Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate is headed to a June 16 runoff after neither Derek Dooley nor Rep. Mike Collins secured more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.Collins, 58, currently represents a congressional district east of Atlanta, while Dooley, 57, is a lawyer and former football coach making his first bid for public office.Rep. Buddy Carter, 68, failed to advance to the runoff contest.The Republican nominee will go on to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, 39, in the November general election. Ossoff is the only Democratic senator seeking reelection this year in a state won...
Republicans sweep and win both Supreme Court Elections in Georgia tonight
🔴 Charlie Bethel: 51.6% ✅
🔵 Miracle Rankin: 48.4%
🔴 Sarah Hawkins Warren: 59.7% ✅
🔵 Jen Jordan: 40.3%
(85% Reporting) pic.twitter.com/iU9npLGOKz
— OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 20, 2026
Election Results Today LIVE Updates: Thomas Massie loses the Kentucky 4th primary against Trump-backed Ed Gallrein. The Navy seal is projected to win the Kentucky 4th district by 54.4% to 45.6%.Thomas Massie introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, voted against Iran, and wanted AIPAC, registered as a foreign agent, to lose the most expensive primary in history. 🚨🇺🇸BREAKING: Thomas Massie is OUT. Ed Gallrein is projected to win the Kentucky 4th primary, 54.4% to 45.6%. The man who introduced the Epstein Files Transparency Act, voted against Iran, and wanted AIPAC registered as a foreign agent just got bought out by $35M … The most…...