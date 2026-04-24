LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani aap app raghav chadha influencer viral video splitsvilla arvind kejriwal court jump case amar colony murder Ashraf Siddiqui Business Indus Water Treaty Giorgia Meloni jhumka pakistan news donald trump akash ambani
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi

🕒 Updated: April 24, 2026 19:46:09 IST
✍️ Written by: Pragun Mehrotra

HYK vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, Live Cricket Score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match: The high-flying Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United as the third and fourth-placed teams on the PSL 2026 points table clash. Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen have won four games on the trot after starting the season with four defeats. Among their four wins, one came against their opponent of the night at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win tonight could very well solidify the playoff spot for either of the two teams. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already qualified, leaving two spots open. One of Islamabad United or Hyderabad Kingsmen could take up a spot. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX. 

Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

Both bowler-dominated and high-scoring games have taken place in Karachi’s National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch the teams get on Friday. The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first in order to assess the conditions. During the first few overs, the fresh ball might swing around, which the seamers would aim to exploit.

PSL 2026: Hyderabad Kingsmen Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 26, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

Loss

2

Apr 01, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

3

Apr 05, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Loss

4

Apr 08, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

Loss

5

Apr 11, 2026

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Islamabad United

Karachi

Win

7

Apr 16, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Win

8

Apr 22, 2026

Multan Sultans

Karachi

Win

PSL 2026: Islamabad United Results

Match

Date

Opponent

Venue

Result

1

Mar 28, 2026

Multan Sultans

Lahore

Loss

2

Mar 31, 2026

Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

No Result

3

Apr 02, 2026

Quetta Gladiators

Lahore

Win

4

Apr 04, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Lahore

Win

5

Apr 09, 2026

Lahore Qalandars

Karachi

Win

6

Apr 12, 2026

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Karachi

Loss

7

Apr 16, 2026

Karachi Kings

Karachi

Win

8

Apr 23, 2026

Rawalpindiz

Karachi

Loss

Hyderabad Kingsmen Squad

Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood

Islamabad United Squad

Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad

Live Updates

  • 19:22 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    HYK vs ISU Live Cricket Score: All Set For Live Action

    Players and umpires stride out to the middle. Maaz Sadaqat and Marnus Labuschagne are at the crease, with Sadaqat on strike. Richard Gleeson has the new ball and will open the attack for United. Here we go!

  • 19:13 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Cricket Score: Kingsmen's Playing XI

  • 19:11 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    HYK vs ISU Live Score Today: Captain Speaks!

    Shadab Khan: We will bowl first, the pitch looks very good to me today. The stats also say that chasing is easier at this venue. The pitch in the last game was also looking very good but we have to bowl 2-3 overs on it and then assess. You have to take high risk in T20 cricket but you also have to adapt to the conditions. Our players are professionals, so we want to forget what happened in the last game (loss to Rawalpindiz) and move on. Two changes for us. Salman Mirza is fit so he is back and...

    Read Full Story
  • 19:08 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: ISL Playing XI!

    Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza

  • 19:05 (IST) 24 Apr 2026

    Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Match Scorecard And Updates: HYK Playing XI!

    Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Asif Mehmood

Load More
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi
LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi

QUICK LINKS