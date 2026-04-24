LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Shadab Khan Wins Toss, ISL Opt To Bowl Against HYK in Karachi

HYK vs ISL Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Catch Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, Live Cricket Score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Islamabad live streaming on Tapmad.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United Live Score, PSL 2026 Today Match: The high-flying Hyderabad Kingsmen face Islamabad United as the third and fourth-placed teams on the PSL 2026 points table clash. Marnus Labuschagne’s Kingsmen have won four games on the trot after starting the season with four defeats. Among their four wins, one came against their opponent of the night at the National Stadium in Karachi. A win tonight could very well solidify the playoff spot for either of the two teams. Both Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans have already qualified, leaving two spots open. One of Islamabad United or Hyderabad Kingsmen could take up a spot. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Islamabad United PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Islamabad PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Both bowler-dominated and high-scoring games have taken place in Karachi’s National Stadium. It will be interesting to see what kind of pitch the teams get on Friday. The captain who wins the toss would like to bowl first in order to assess the conditions. During the first few overs, the fresh ball might swing around, which the seamers would aim to exploit.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
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Mar 26, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Loss
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2
|
Apr 01, 2026
|
Multan Sultans
|
Lahore
|
Loss
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3
|
Apr 05, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Loss
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4
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Apr 08, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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5
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Apr 11, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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6
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Apr 12, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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7
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Apr 16, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
|
Win
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8
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Apr 22, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Win
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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1
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Mar 28, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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2
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Mar 31, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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No Result
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3
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Apr 02, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Win
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4
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Apr 04, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
|
Lahore
|
Win
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5
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Apr 09, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Win
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6
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Apr 12, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
|
Karachi
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Loss
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7
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Apr 16, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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8
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Apr 23, 2026
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Loss
Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain, Asif Mehmood
Shadab Khan (C), Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Faiq, Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Richard Gleeson, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sameen Gul, Andries Gous, Salman Irshad, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Shamar Joseph, Mohsin Riaz, Hamza Sajjad, Nisar Ahmad
Smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave 👋#HKvIU pic.twitter.com/AZCDrxHJRp
— Hyderabad Kingsmen (@HHKingsmen) April 24, 2026
Shadab Khan: We will bowl first, the pitch looks very good to me today. The stats also say that chasing is easier at this venue. The pitch in the last game was also looking very good but we have to bowl 2-3 overs on it and then assess. You have to take high risk in T20 cricket but you also have to adapt to the conditions. Our players are professionals, so we want to forget what happened in the last game (loss to Rawalpindiz) and move on. Two changes for us. Salman Mirza is fit so he is back and...
Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mark Chapman, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Chris Green, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza
Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (C), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Usman Khan (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Asif Mehmood