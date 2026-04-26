LIVE | Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026 Today Match Updates: Glenn Maxwell, Kusal Perera Steer HYK To Huge Score, Rawalpindiz Need 245 Runs To Win

HYK vs Pindiz Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, HYK vs Pindiz live score, live cricket score, PSL 2026 live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz from PSL 2026 in Karachi here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi live streaming on YouTube.
Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz Live Score, PSL 2026 Match Updates: The Rawalpindiz bowlers had nowhere to hide as the Hyderabad Kingsmen amassed an enormous score of 244/6. Usman Khan (54) and Kusal Perera (50) both scored aggressive half-centuries to maintain the momentum, but Glenn Maxwell was the star of the show with a scorching 70 off 37 balls. To set the tone, Maaz Sadaqat also scored a fast 28 at the top. But Rawalpindiz’s disorganized fielding was the tale of the innings. They dropped many absolute sitters that should have been easy catches due to their extreme carelessness. In order to guarantee their place in the playoffs, the Kingsmen must limit the Pindiz to 158 or fewer in the second half, despite the aim being 245. Stay tuned for Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Pindiz PSL 2026 live score, Hyderabad Kingsmen vs Rawalpindiz key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Hyderabad vs Rawalpindi PSL encounter here on NewsX.
Toss Update: Rawalpindiz won the toss and decided to bowl first against Hyderabad Kingsmen.
Many people consider the pitch at Karachi’s National Stadium to be batting-friendly, providing the perfect setting for aggressive stroke play and smooth run scoring. But as the game goes on, spinners usually enter the picture and can draw help from the surface. Additionally, teams batting second benefit from this surface, which increases the viability of chasing. With an average first-innings total of about 166 runs, the venue is often regarded for delivering high-scoring matches.
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Score / Margin
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1
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Mar 26
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Lahore Qalandars
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 69 runs
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2
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Mar 29
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Quetta Gladiators
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 40 runs
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3
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Apr 01
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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Lost by 6 wickets
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4
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Apr 08
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Karachi
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Loss
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Lost by 4 wickets
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5
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Apr 11
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Karachi Kings
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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6
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Apr 12
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 6 wickets
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7
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Apr 16
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Rawalpindiz
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 5 wickets
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8
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Apr 22
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Win
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Won by 4 wickets
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9
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Apr 24
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Loss
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HYK: 80, ISU: 83/2
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Match
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Date
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Opponent
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Venue
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Result
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Highlight / Top Performer
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1
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Mar 28, 2026
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Peshawar Zalmi
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Lahore
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Loss
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Michael Bracewell (Player of the Match)
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2
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Apr 02, 2026
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Karachi Kings
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Lahore
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Loss
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Azam Khan (Player of the Match)
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3
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Apr 04, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Lahore
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Loss
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Sameer Minhas (Player of the Match)
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4
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Apr 06, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Lahore
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Loss
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Faisal Akram (Player of the Match)
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5
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Apr 10, 2026
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Quetta Gladiators
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Karachi
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Loss
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Rilee Rossouw (Player of the Match)
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6
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Apr 16, 2026
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Hyderabad Kingsmen
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Karachi
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Loss
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Hunain Shah (Player of the Match)
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7
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Apr 18, 2026
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Lahore Qalandars
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Karachi
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Loss
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Fakhar Zaman (Player of the Match)
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8
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Apr 21, 2026
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Multan Sultans
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Karachi
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Loss
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Steve Smith (Player of the Match)
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9
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Apr 23, 2026
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Islamabad United
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Karachi
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Win
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Mohammad Rizwan (45 off 38)
Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan(w), Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Hammad Azam, Syed Saad Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Riley Meredith, Akif Javed, Shayan Jahangir, Maheesh Theekshana, Rizwan Mehmood, Tayyab Arif, Ahmed Hussain
Mohammad Rizwan (C and wk), Kamran Ghulam, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings, Dian Forrester, Saad Masood, Cole McConchie, Naseem Shah, Asif Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khawaja, Amad Butt, Ben Sears, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mubasir Khan, Yasir Khan, Jalat Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fawad Ali, Razaullah
Akif Javed did not follow up his first over economically. The medium pacer was hit for a four by Rizwan as nine runs came off the third over.
There is the first wicket for Hyderabad Kingsmen. Akif Javed, bowling the second over, dismissed Shahzaib Khan on the fourth ball of the over after being hit for a couple of fours by Mohammad Rizwan.
It is a solid start from Mohammad Ali in the first over for Hyderabad Kingsmen. The right-arm medium pacer gave only three runs in the first over against the opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Shahzaib Khan.
Hyderabad need to restrict Pindiz to 158 or less, that’s defendable, come on Kingsmen.
— Assadᡣ𐭩🇵🇸 (@Ijussdontcare) April 26, 2026
It is Hassan Khan who has provided the finishing touches to this first innings. The right-handed batter came to the crease in the final over after Glenn Maxwell was run out. He smashed a couple of sixes and a four to end the over as the Hyderabab Kingsmen end up scoring 244 runs in the first innings. It is a huge score, and now the onus would be on the bowlers to ensure that it is a big enough win for the Marnus Labuschagne-led side.