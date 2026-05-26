Weather Today (26 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

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India Weather Today (26 May, 2026) Live Updates: On Tuesday, May 26, 2026 India is set to witness another spell of extreme and kind of contrasting weather, with a few northern and central states dealing with intense heatwave conditions, while the southern and northeastern regions saw very heavy downpour plus thunderstorm activity.

IMD has issued alert that some areas across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were getting dangerously high temperatures, in fact many places recorded readings above 44°C. The IMD has also issued orange and yellow alert for people in several states, asking residents to stay cautious about heat illness, and to follow basic steps like skipping midday exposure to direct sunlight, and keeping well hydrated. In Areas Like Delhi NCR, weather experts have said that they are looking into stormy and dusty winds towards evening, which might give a temporary solution to the extreme heat. But that is only temporary. Areas like Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Ghaziabad follow the same pattern as of Delhi.

In the Southern Belt, Monsoon is still pushing ahead in southern pockets like Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. Over there, heavy rainfall has been reported in several stretches. As for when it really kicks in, monsoon onset is expected in Kerala on around 26 May ,so pretty close to the normal timing.

In the Northeast India belt, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura have also witnessed heavy showers, and that has led to water logging in parts along with some highly localized flooding in low lying spots. Authorities have asked residents in the impacted localities to stay alert, and to keep an eye on updates from the weather side. India is going through a pretty unstable pre monsoon phase, and extreme heat is still hammering the north, while rainfall activity is gradually picking up in the south and the north east. Weather experts say more of that is expected in the coming days.