LIVE | KAR vs JK Live Score, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Updates: Prasidh Krishna Breaks The Partnership as Yawer Hassan Departs For 88 | JK 157/2

KAR vs JK Live Score, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Match Updates

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE score. (Photo Credits: X)

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir LIVE SCORE, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Live Score And Updates: Yawer Hassan’s half-century and Shubham Pundir steadied the ship for Jammu and Kashmir after they lost Qamran Iqbal early in the innings on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli, on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir won the toss and elected to bat first against Karnataka. After an early blow, J&K have showed a lot of resistance in the first session on Day 1 of the final. J&K have made it to the finals for the first time after putting up some brilliant performances throughout the tournament. Karnataka’s batting has been clicking for them especially Devudutt Padikkal who has scored runs consistently for them in this edition.

Squads

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra(c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Vanshaj Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Umar Nazir Mir, Rohit K Sharma, Qamran Iqbal, Musaif Ajaz, Mujtaba Yousuf, Umran Malik, Vivrant Sharma, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (C), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna( bw), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar