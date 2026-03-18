Karachi Region vs Abbottabad Region Match Highlights, Pakistan National T20 Cup Final Scorecard And Updates: Heavy Rain Leads to Poor Ground Conditions in Peshawar; No Official Word on Reserve Day

Karachi vs Abbottabad Match Highlights, National T20 Cup Final Scorecard: Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Start Favourites Against Shadab Khan-Starrer Abbottabad, catch all the live scores, updates and interesting moments from the T20 match here on NewsX. You can watch the live streaming on the local YouTube channel, Sports TV.

Shadab Khan in frame. (Credits: X)

Karachi vs Abbottabad Match Highlights, National T20 Cup Final: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the National T20 Cup 2026 final due to continuous rain and a waterlogged outfield at the Imran Khan Cricket Stadium in Peshawar. Check Pakistan Live Score, Karachi Region vs Abbottabad Region Live Score, Live Cricket Score, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live Score, Live Score KAR vs ABT, Live Score here on NewsX. With conditions not improving, officials had no option but to delay the match. The PCB will announce a new date and venue soon. This comes after the second semi-final at the same venue was also abandoned due to rain, adding to the disruption in the tournament.

The summit clash between Abbottabad Region and Karachi Whites, scheduled for Thursday, could not even begin as the toss was also called off. This comes after the second semi-final at the same venue was also abandoned due to rain, adding to the disruption in the tournament. Fresh update from PCB: The reserve day has finally come into effect for the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 final between Abbottabad Region and Karachi Whites after incessant rain washed out gameplay on Wednesday (March 18).

For Karachi Region Whites, the spotlight will be on batters Shan Masood and Khawaja Nafay to deliver in the final. With the ball, Muhammad Umar and Mir Hamza are set to spearhead the bowling attack in this crucial clash. One of Pakistan’s premier domestic tournaments after PSL, the National T20 Cup will host its final at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar. Saud Shakeel-led Karachi Whites have been deemed heavy favourites this season as they have proved in their campaign to the final.

On the other hand, Abbottabad, under T20 superstars such as Shadab Khan, Wasim Junior and Khushdil Shah, will seek to present themselves as a tough competition to heavyweights Karachi. The team winning the toss might look to bowl first to put the opposition under pressure due to swinging conditions.

Karachi Region Whites Team News

Karachi Region Whites sealed a convincing five-wicket win over Sialkot Region in the semi-final of the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 to book their place in the final. They will now face Sialkot Region in the summit clash of the tournament.

Abdullah Fazal has been the leading run-scorer for Karachi Region Whites in the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026, amassing 189 runs so far. Meanwhile, Mohammad Umar has starred with the ball, emerging as the team’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in the competition.

Abbottabad Region Team News

Abbottabad Region qualified for the Pakistan National T20 Cup 2026 final after their semi-final against Lahore Region Whites was abandoned due to rain, progressing based on a superior net run rate (NRR). In their previous meeting, Abbottabad had defeated Lahore Region Whites by eight wickets. Kamran Ghulam has been the standout performer with the bat for Abbottabad Region, scoring 223 runs, while Shahab Khan leads the bowling charts with 13 wickets in the tournament.

Karachi vs Abbottabad Squads

Abbottabad: Khalid Usman (C), Afaq Ahmed, Ahmed Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Atizaz Habib Khan, Fayyaz Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Mohsin Khan, Razaullah, Sajjad Ali (wk), Shadab Khan, Shahab Khan, Shahzaib Khan.

Karachi: Saud Shakeel (C), Abdullah Fazal, Arif Yaqoob, Danish Aziz, Haroon Arshad, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Asghar, Muhammad Hamza Sohail, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Rizwanullah, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Saim Ayub, Saqib Khan, Shan Masood.

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