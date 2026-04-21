PSL 2026 Cricket Score | Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Highlights: LQ Wins By Nine Runs; Rilee Rossouw, Shamyl Hussain’s Fifties Go In Vain!

LQ vs QG Live Score PSL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators from PSL 2026 in Lahore here on NewsX. You can watch Lahore vs Quetta live streaming on Tapmad.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, PSL 2026 Live Score: Shamyl Hussain and Rilee Rossouw scored fifties for Quetta Gladiators, but it was not enough for Quetta Gladiators to win against Lahore Qalandars. Haris Rauf was the pick among the bowlers, picking up two wickets while giving only 28 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, Sikandar Raza too was economical with only 23 runs being scored in his three overs. The Qalandars recorded their fourth win of the tournament and climbed to the fourth spot on the points table with a nine-run victory over Gladiators.

Fakhar Zaman (103) starred for Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators. The left-handed batter was in great form as he struck 11 fours and six sixes during his 51-ball stay at the crease. Meanwhile, Charith Asalana scored 31 runs in the first innings. For Gladiators, Khalil Ahmed took two wickets, while Abrar Ahmed, Brett Hampton, and Usman Tariq picked up a wicket each as well. Alzarri Joseph remained wicketless, but bowled a solid spell of four overs, giving only 23 runs. Stay tuned for Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2026 live score, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster Lahore vs Quetta PSL encounter here on NewsX. The PSL 2026 is back in the scorching heat of Lahore. The defending champions and the home team, Lahore Qalandars, will take on Quetta Gladiators in this day game at the Gaddafi Stadium. With three playoff spots up for grabs, it is all to play for these two teams. Both Qalandars and Gladiators have won three games each. LQ, having played seven games, is placed sixth on the points table. Meanwhile, QG, having played a game more than their opponent today, are placed fourth.

Toss Update: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators at Gadaffi Stadium

Qalandars are coming into this game on the back of a win against the Rawalpindiz. Meanwhile, their opponents lost their previous game against Peshawar Zalmi by 118 runs.

Lahore Qalandars Preview

Lahore Qalandars have managed to win only three games so far in seven games from the PSL 2026 season. Having won the title in the previous year, the Shaheen Afridi-led side is placed in sixth place on the points table, only ahead of Rawalpindiz and Karachi Kings. Playing their eighth game of the season, a win would see Qalandars jump to fourth spot and get themselves in contention for the playoffs. Currently, their net run rate is the worst among the four teams with six points. So a win ight not be enough for the Lahore-based side.

Quetta Gladiators Preview

Quetta Gladiators, like their opponent, have won only three of their eight games in the season. The Saud Shakeel-led side has done well to ensure that their net run rate is still pretty great despite the five losses they have suffered this season. A win tonight would take them to eight points as well and solidify their grasp on the fourth spot.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI

Player Role Fakhar Zaman Opening Batter Mohammad Farooq Opening Batter Abdullah Shafique Top-order Batter Charith Asalanka Batting Allrounder Sikandar Raza Batting Allrounder Daniel Sams Allrounder Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) Bowler Usama Mir Bowler Haseebullah Khan (WK) Wicketkeeper Batter Ubaid Shah Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Quetta Gladiators Playing XI