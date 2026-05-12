Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi Highlights ISL: MBSG 0-0 IKA | Match Ends In Goalless Draw

Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on IKA in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Inter Kashi ISL AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan squandered a glorious chance to take the lead in the points table as they play out a 0-0 draw against Inter Kashi at home. The winner of the derby will give us an idea of who will have the best chance to win the title on the final match day. Stay tuned for MBSG vs IKA live score, MBSG vs IKA live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs IKA encounter here on NewsX.
Mohun Bagan enter this clash under pressure as their 1-1 draw against FC Goa dented their title hopes. Lobera’s men are no longer in the driver’s seat for the championship race and will now have to win all their remaining matches to maximise their chances of lifting the ISL trophy.
The Mariners will look to make the most of home advantage and deliver a commanding performance against an Inter Kashi side that is struggling for consistency. Lobera will be looking for his players to keep the ball, set the pace and, above all, be more clinical in front of goal. Even the goal difference could be a deciding factor in the final standings and hence Mohun Bagan will be looking for a comprehensive victory and not just three points.
The defending champions will also need to build momentum as the Kolkata derby approaches. A solid display in front of their passionate supporters could restore confidence within the squad, while another poor result could leave them in a precarious position heading into the final stretch of the campaign.
Inter Kashi’s form has taken a significant dip in recent weeks, falling away from the top six battle. Though they have shown glimpses of brilliance in their maiden ISL campaign, the side has failed to maintain consistency in key games.
The visitors know they are going into the Salt Lake Stadium as underdogs but also know that snatching points off Mohun Bagan could change the mood around the squad completely. Inter Kashi need to be more disciplined at the back and more composed in the final third.
If they are to trouble the Mariners, then clinical finishing will be the key. Any positive result in Kolkata will be a big confidence booster for the players and management. But another heavy defeat could further dent morale as the season draws to a close.
This will be the first meeting between Mohun Bagan and Inter Kashi in the Indian Super League. With both teams entering the match under very different circumstances, the contest promises to be an intriguing battle between a title chasing giant and an ambitious side eager to prove themselves on the big stage.
That’s it! Full-time! Mohun Bagan play out a 0-0 draw! The advantage is now with EB for now. Missed opportunity for MB to take the lead. The derby on 17th May will decide, who will have the best chance to win the title on the final day.
7 minutes have been added on for stoppages! Can Mohun Bagan score a winner! A penalty appeal for MBSG but it has been denied! Subhasish gets booked for diving! As we speak, Kaith saves Danu’s one-on-one shot!
WHAT A SAVE FROM DAS!! WHAT A SAVE! Maclaren was through on goal and his shot, which looked it would nestle into the bottom corner was thwarted away by the IKA GK in split seconds! He brought out his foot at the right time to deny a certain goal from point-blank range !
We are into the last 10 minutes of the game as both sides will be pushing hard for the winner now! MBSG is a clear winner in the second-half, but they need to score goals to get that important 3 points!
The Mohun Bagan midfield went to sleep for a while as Jayesh Rane advanced on his own but his shot turned out to be disappointing.