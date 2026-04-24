NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Score ISL: Gaurs In Contention For Title, Eye 2nd Spot

NorthEast United vs FC Goa, ISL Live Scorecard: Catch all the Live Updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as NEUFC take on FCG in Guwahati.
NorthEast United vs FC Goa Live Score and Updates ISL: NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will face off in an important Indian Super League match on Friday, April 24. Both teams need the points. The Highlanders want to move up the standings, while the Gaurs want to make their push for the league title even stronger. There will be a lot of attacking football in this match in Guwahati because both teams have different goals. . Stay tuned for NEUFC vs FCG live score, NEUFC vs FCG live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster NEUFC vs FCG encounter here on NewsX.
NorthEast United FC has had a tough campaign so far this season because they haven’t been able to be consistent. The Highlanders had high hopes for the season under head coach Juan Pedro Benali, hoping to build on what they had already done well, but things have not gone as planned. They are currently in 12th place in the league and are still uncomfortably close to the relegation zone.
They were disappointed with their last game, which they lost 1-0 to Mohun Bagan. NorthEast United had some strong moments, but they couldn’t make their chances count in the last third. One of the team’s biggest problems this season has been that their attack hasn’t been sharp enough. They need to fix this quickly if they want to turn things around.
Going back to their home field might give them the boost they need. The Highlanders have often been lifted by the passionate support in Guwahati during tough times, and they will hope that the home crowd can once again motivate them to play better against one of the league’s toughest teams.
FC Goa, on the other hand, has had a much better season and is still in the running for the Indian Super League title. The Gaurs have been disciplined and balanced throughout the campaign, with a strong defence and a good attack. They are currently in third place because they have been consistent.
Every game is very important now that they are only four points behind the leaders. Goa knows that losing points at this point could hurt their chances of winning the championship, so this trip to Guwahati is very important.
They are very sure of themselves going into the game after beating Mumbai City FC 2-0 in their last game. That performance showed that they are serious contenders because they controlled large parts of the game and showed they could finish important chances. FC Goa will think they have a good chance of getting all three points if they can keep up the same level of play.
Ankith Padmanabhan is out for NorthEast United after dislocating his shoulder in the last game. The Highlanders will also be without captain Michel Zobaco, which is a big loss for the team because he is a key leader. Benali may have to change his plans before the game starts because these players are missing.
FC Goa, on the other hand, doesn’t have any new injury problems and is expected to have a strong starting eleven. At this important time of year, having a full squad gives them a clear edge.
Fans can expect a hard-fought game full of energy, urgency, and attacking football because thunderstorms are expected and both teams need a win.
FC Goa have a much stronger line-up! Brison, Nemil, Dejan, Udanta, Boris and Sandesh will be key for the visitors!
Here’s our Gaurs line up in Guwahati for #NEUFCFCG 🦬
Powered by ISGL 🎮 pic.twitter.com/Xd0BhNrf5V
— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) April 24, 2026
NorthEast have announced their playing XIs! Parthib Gogoi starts from the bench, while the hosts will have Jithin MS, Lalrinzuala, Andy to bank on.
Team News is in! 🗞️
Today, we play for more than just three points.
Today, we play for Ankith. His jersey stays with us on the bench. A symbol of unity, brotherhood, and of a team that fights as one.@CoalIndiaHQ
Watch #NEUFCFCG live from ISL Season 12, only on @FanCode. ⚽… pic.twitter.com/Kdb5iUmzNi
— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 24, 2026
NorthEast United have suffered a setback ahead of the match, with Ankith Padmanabhan ruled out after sustaining a shoulder dislocation in the previous fixture. The Highlanders will also miss captain Michel Zobaco, whose absence takes away an important leader from the squad. With two key players unavailable, Juan Pedro Benali may need to rethink his approach for the contest.FC Goa, meanwhile, have no fresh fitness concerns and are likely to field a strong starting lineup. Having a fully available squad at such a crucial stage of the season could prove to be a significant advantage for the visitors.With thunderstorms forecast...
FC Goa, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong campaign and remain firmly in contention for the Indian Super League title. The Gaurs have impressed with their balance throughout the season, combining defensive stability with an effective attacking unit. Their consistent performances have helped them secure third place in the standings.With just four points separating them from the league leaders, every remaining fixture carries major significance. Goa understand that any slip-up at this stage could damage their title hopes, making their upcoming visit to Guwahati a crucial challenge.They head into the contest full of confidence after a convincing 2-0 victory over Mumbai...
NorthEast United FC have endured a difficult season so far, largely due to their inability to produce consistent performances. With Juan Pedro Benali in charge, the Highlanders began the campaign with hopes of building on their previous progress, but results have not matched expectations. They currently sit 12th in the standings and remain dangerously close to the relegation zone. Their most recent outing ended in frustration as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mohun Bagan. Although NorthEast United showed flashes of promise, they failed to convert their opportunities in the final third. A lack of clinical finishing has been one...